THE SHARK IS BROKEN Up Next At Cumberland Theatre

The Cumberland Theatre will continue their main stage season with the play The Shark is Broken, which will open Friday, May 2nd and run for three weekends. A special preview performance will be held on Thursday, May 8th at 8:00 pm. Following that, Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 8:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm.

Written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, the play's back drop is the filming of the first summer blockbuster movie-but no one working on the film knows it. Audience members will dive deep into the tumultuous, murky waters of the making of a major motion picture with testy, feuding costars, unpredictable weather, and a shark prop whose constant breakdowns are looking like an omen for the future of the movie.

In this comedy, the short tempers of Jaws stars Robert Shaw (father of co-writer Ian), Richard Dreyfuss, and Roy Scheider take center stage as they bond, argue, drink, gamble, and pray for an end to the shoot, not knowing it will change their lives forever. Alcohol flows, egos collide, and tempers flare on a chaotic voyage that just might lead to cinematic magic...if it doesn't sink them all.

The Shark Is Broken premiered in July of 2019 at the Rialto Theatre in Brighton, England, for a three-day run. Following this, it transferred to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Ian Shaw portrayed his father, Robert Shaw, with Liam Murray Scott as Richard Dreyfuss and Duncan Henderson as Roy Scheider. The Broadway production of the play opened at the John Golden Theatre in New York on in August of 2023. This was a strictly limited engagement, with performances ending in November of 2023. Ian Shaw reprised his role as his father, Robert Shaw; Alex Brightman and Colin Donnell portrayed Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider, respectively.

The Cumberland Theatre production is being directed by guest director Nick Hrutkay. Bill Dennison will portray Robert Shaw. Dennison has appeared recently on the CT stage in Sideways and The Play That Goes Wrong. Roy Scheider will be portrayed by Daniel J. Mauro and Griffin Welti is cast as Richard Dreyfuss. Both are making their CT debut.

The design team includes Rhett Wolford (scenic design), Liam Corley (lighting design), Jennifer Clark (costume design) and Trevor McCabe (props design). The show is being stage managed by Joseph DiBiase with Marcus Hardinger serving as Assistant Stage Manager.

