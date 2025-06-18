THE SHARK IS BROKEN, THE CRUCIBLE and More Set for Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2025–2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) has announced its dynamic 2025–2026 season, which marks the organization’s 28th year of producing bold and engaging theater for Frederick and beyond. The season includes five MainStage productions, five family-friendly FUN Company shows, a full year of comedy programming at a new venue, and a slate of special events and collaborations.

This year also welcomes the debut of MET’s Key Stage, a brand-new comedy-focused venue located on the ground level of the historic Francis Scott Key building at 31 W Patrick Street. The venue will host weekly Friday and Saturday MET Comedy Nights and officially opens with a Fall Comedy Extravaganza on September 5 and 6.

2025–2026 MainStage Season

The Shark is Broken

by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, directed by Gené Fouché

September 12 – October 5, 2025

A behind-the-scenes comedy set during the chaotic filming of Jaws in 1974, where malfunctioning props and clashing egos make for an unforgettable, laugh-out-loud experience.

The Thanksgiving Play

by Larissa FastHorse, directed by Suzanne Beal

November 7 – December 7, 2025

A hilarious and scathing satire about well-meaning but misguided artists attempting to create a culturally sensitive Thanksgiving pageant.

Small Mouth Sounds

by Bess Wohl, directed by Peter Wray

February 13 – March 15, 2026

Set in a silent retreat, this quietly powerful play explores vulnerability, connection, and healing without the benefit of speech.

The Crucible

by Arthur Miller, directed by Julie Herber

April 3 – 26, 2026

A chilling and timely revival of the iconic American tragedy about mass hysteria, moral crisis, and justice during the Salem witch trials.

Every Brilliant Thing

by Duncan MacMillan and Johnny Donahoe, directed by Tad Janes

May 15 – June 14, 2026

A life-affirming and interactive theatrical experience about love, depression, and all the little things that make life worth living.

FUN Company Season

Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress

by Juliany Taveras

September 20 – October 12, 2025

A heartwarming story about identity and acceptance, based on the beloved picture book.

Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells

adapted by Allison Gregory, from the book by Barbara Park

November 29 – December 21, 2025

Junie B. returns for a holiday comedy filled with mischief, mayhem, and an unexpected lesson in kindness.

Tiny Stages’ POP!

A MET Original Theatre for the Very Young production

January 29 – February 8, 2026

A sensory-filled delight for children ages 0–5 featuring music, puppetry, and play.

Peter Rabbit & the Secret Garden Gate

A MET original

February 15 – March 9, 2026

A reimagining of Beatrix Potter’s classic story full of adventure, talking animals, and garden magic.

Arthur and Friends Make a Musical

book and lyrics by John Maclay, music and lyrics by Brett Ryback

April 18 – May 10, 2026

Based on Marc Brown’s beloved characters, this fun, feel-good musical celebrates creativity and friendship.

Comedy Night on MET’s Key Stage

From September to June, MET Comedy Night will feature a rotating lineup of improv and sketch troupes every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Audiences can catch performances by local favorites including The Comedy Pigs, Off Key: An Improvised Musical, Key City Improv, Oh Crit!, That’s What She Said, and more.

Special Events & Collaborations

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

August 15–23, 2025 | A MET-X Production

The cult classic rock musical returns for a bold and electric limited run.

Inebriated Halloween

October 24 – November 1, 2025 | A MET-X Production

Boozy storytelling meets live stage antics in this twisted Halloween tradition.

The Rocky Horror Show

October 31 – November 8, 2025 | Co-production with Frederick Community College at the JBK Theatre

Grab your fishnets and join the wildest musical party of the year.

A Christmas Carol

December 5–7, 2025 | Performed at Weinberg Center for the Arts

A festive staple returns for a limited run.

Retro Prom

Spring 2026

Dance the night away at MET’s annual themed fundraiser party.

Tickets & Subscriptions

Single tickets range from $15–$36 with discounts available for students, seniors, and military personnel. “Pay What You Will” tickets start at $7 and group rates are available for parties of 10 or more. Single tickets go on sale July 1, and can be purchased by phone at (301) 694-4744, online at www.marylandensemble.org, or in person at the MET box office.

Season Subscriptions include five MainStage shows, one FUN Company show, one Comedy Night, a “Bring a Friend Pass,” MET flair, and early access to seat selection with flexible exchange options. Subscriptions also become available on July 1.

