THE CRUCIBLE and More Set for Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2025/26 Season

Maryland Ensemble Theatre has revealed their 28th season of MainStage and FUN Company Shows, as well as MET Comedy Night offerings, special events and a new performance space!

Here is MET’s 2025/ 2026 Season:

MainStage

MET’s MainStage offerings cover a wide variety of theatrical experiences- ranging from powerful dramas to uproarious comedies, timeless classics to groundbreaking world premieres. MET’s line-up is designed to allow audiences to feel more, think deeper, and laugh longer.

The Shark is Broken by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon

Directed by Gené Fouché

September 12 - October 5, 2025

It’s 1974 and the hit movie JAWS is being filmed. Well, it would be, if the prop shark wasn’t a mechanical mess. In this laugh-out-loud comedy, testy, feuding costars Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, and Roy Scheider take center stage as booze flows, egos clash, and tempers flare. The actors pray for an end to the shoot, not knowing it will change their lives forever.

The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa FastHorse

Directed by Suzanne Beal

November 7 - December 7, 2025

Good intentions collide with absurd assumptions in this biting satire, as a troupe of performatively “woke” thespians scrambles to create a pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month without any cultural stumbles.

Small Mouth Sounds by Bess Wohl

Directed by Peter Wray

February 13 - March 15, 2026

Six strangers find themselves at a silent retreat in the woods, each seeking connection while struggling with their own, silent, inner demons. Both awkwardly hilarious and strangely compassionate, Small Mouth Sounds asks how we address life’s biggest questions when words fail us.

The Crucible by Arthur Miller

Directed by Julie Herber

April 3 - 26, 2026

A group of teenage girls creates mass hysteria as they accuse fellow villagers of witchcraft in the rigid Puritan society of Salem, Massachusetts in 1692. The accused face the choice of maintaining their ideals or conforming in order to survive in this play about the dangers of unchecked fear, the fragility of justice, and the consequences of history.

Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan Macmillian and Johnny Donahoe

Directed By Tad Janes

May 15 - June 14, 2026

A transcendent coming-of-age tale and a call to reach out to each other, Every Brilliant Thing is a warm-hearted, hilarious, heart-wrenching play about how depression can affect a family, and the lengths we will go for those we love.

FUN Company

MET’s FUN Company produces a full season of family-friendly productions for young audiences.

Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress by Juliany Taveras

September 20 - October 12, 2025

Morris loves space adventures, painting, and especially the bright tangerine dress in his classroom’s dress-up center. But when others question his choices, Morris must find the courage to stand tall in who he is. With the help of his vivid imagination—and the roar of space tigers—he shows everyone that bravery means being true to yourself.

Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells adapted by Allison Gregory, based on the book by Barbara Park

November 29 - December 21, 2025

Back by Popular Demand! Follow the feisty and irrepressible Junie B. Jones as she plays Secret Santa to her least favorite classmate, Tattletale May. Will Junie B. give Tattletale May exactly what she thinks she deserves, or will the holiday spirit force a change of heart? With plenty of laughs and life lessons, it’s the perfect holiday treat for the whole family.

Tiny Stages’ POP! a MET original production/Theatre for the Very Young

January 29 - February 8, 2026

For ages 0-5. Bubbles, balloons, and popcorn come to life in this joyful, immersive show filled with music, puppets, and playful surprises. A gentle, sensory adventure where every pop brings a new delight!



Peter Rabbit & the Secret Garden Gate a MET Original

February 15 - Match 9, 2026

Step into a world of wonder, whimsy, and woodland mischief in this bold new re-imagining of Beatrix Potter’s beloved tale! Peter Rabbit & The Secret Garden Gate invites young audiences on a thrilling journey beyond the hedge, where gardens grow secrets, animals talk back, and even the smallest rabbit can change the world.

Arthur and Friends Make a Musical book and lyrics by John Maclay, music and lyrics by

Brett Ryback, based on the book series by Marc Brown

April 18 - May 10, 2026

Mr. Ratburn’s class is putting on a show—but Arthur’s not so sure he’s ready! With help from his family and friends, Arthur learns that being yourself is the best part of any performance. A fun, feel-good musical for the whole family!

Comedy Night on MET’s Key Stage

MET’s newest venue, The Key Stage, will be home to MET Comedy Night! Every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m., September through June, MET Comedy Night hosts a variety of improv shows by MET’s resident improv teams. From familiar favorites like The Comedy Pigs and Oh Crit!, to newer additions such as That’s What She Said, Off Key: An Improvised Musical, Key City Improv, and more, comedy fans are sure to find something they love.

MET’s Key Stage will debut with our Fall Comedy Extravaganza on Friday, September 5 and Saturday, September 6. It is located on the ground level of the Francis Scott Key building at 31 W Patrick Street. MET’s occupancy of this historic space will return it to a public event space for the first time since 1975.

Special Events

Hedwig and the Angry Inch a MET-X Production

August 15 - 23, 2025

This groundbreaking Obie-winning Off-Broadway smash tells the story of “internationally ignored song stylist” Hedwig, a fourth-wall smashing East German rock ‘n’ roll goddess who also happens to be the victim of a botched sex-change operation, which has left her with just “an angry inch.” Join Hedwig and her band as she tells her life story and follows the former lover/band-mate who stole her songs.

Inebriated Halloween a MET-X Production

October 24 - November 1, 2025

Spooky Halloween stories are told on screen by imbibing actors while a team of performers recreates the antics live on stage.

The Rocky Horror Show

October 31 - November 8, 2025

A co-production with Frederick Community College performed at the JBK Theatre at FCC. .

Squeaky clean couple Brad and Janet have some car trouble and are forced to seek refuge in the gothic castle of the mad scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Break out your fishnets and join MET in partnership with Theatre FCC for some campy humourous fun.

A Christmas Carol

December 5 - 7, 2025

It wouldn’t be the holidays without it! Performances at Weinberg Center for the Arts.

Retro Prom

Spring 2026

Put your dancing shoes on for the party of the season!

Tickets and Season Subscriptions

