Strand Theater Presents MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

The Strand Theater Company continues its 13th consecutive season as the only brick-and-mortar company in Baltimore dedicated exclusively to celebrating womxn's diverse voices and perspectives, with a virtual holiday production of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. Directed by the Strand Associate Artistic Director, Erin Riley.

A sequel to Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice set two years after the novel ends, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley continues the story, only this time with bookish middle-sister Mary as its unlikely heroine. Mary is growing tired of her role as dutiful middle sister in the face of her siblings' romantic escapades. When the family gathers for Christmas at Pemberley, an unexpected guest sparks Mary's hopes for independence, an intellectual match, and possibly even love.

Cast features: Volcano Jones, Anna O'Malley Steuerman, Emily Gilson, Alex Kafarakis, Julie Gozalo-Michaud, Justin Johnson, Betse Lyons, and Emma Hooks.

"In what has become an annual holiday tradition at Strand, we've chosen a play based on characters written by a famous womxn identifying novelist that has been masterfully adapted by two brilliant womxn playwrights, and features a strong, relatable central heroine." says the Strand Associate Artistic Director, Erin Riley. "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley is a joyful sequel to Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice that reintroduces us to Mary, the oft-ignored middle sister, as the Bennet family arrives at Pemberley to celebrate the Yuletide season." Continues Riley: "2020 has certainly been a trying year for us all in more ways than we could have imagined this time last year. We, like Mary, have felt isolation, loneliness, and uncertainty since the Spring. But the world always seems a little kinder as the days get shorter and the air grows crisp. It's so critical for us to celebrate anything we can, small or large, significant or trivial in the last months of this bizarre year. We're looking forward to being a part of your holiday celebration and reminding you that joy and hope are often found in the most unexpected places!"

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley opens on Friday, December 4th, and runs through the 20th on Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm, plus on Thursday and Sunday of the final weekend. Tickets are $20 General Admission, $10 for students, seniors and artists.

All performances take place online - viewing links will be provided following ticket purchases. Tickets are available at strand-theater.org.

