Strand Theater Company Continues Season 12 with A SHAYNA MAIDEL

The Strand Theater Company presents the Second installment of its 12th consecutive season as the only brick-and-mortar company celebrating women's diverse voices and perspectives - a production of A Shayna Maidel by Barbara Lebow, directed by Melissa McGinley.

A piercing, unabashed look at life before and after the Holocaust, through the eyes of two separated sisters: one who escaped, one who survived.

Cast features: Anna Adelstein, Alan Barnett, Emilie Holmstock, Hillary Mazer, David Shoemaker, and Christie Smith.

"Barbara Lebow's A Shayna Maidel is a powerful play on many levels - it is a Jewish story, a Holocaust story, and an immigrant story, but at its very core, it is a tale of survival and recognition despite the horrific disruption.", says the Strand Associate Artistic Director, Erin Riley. "It is about the elemental connection that is experienced through the unbreakable bond of sisterhood, regardless of the oceans it must cross. At it's conclusion, the play infuses us with hope and we could all use a little more of that in our lives!"

A Shayna Maidel opens on October 18, 2019 and runs Fridays-Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm, through November 3rd. Tickets are $20 General Admission, $10 for students, seniors and artists. All performances take place at 5426 Harford Rd. Baltimore 21214. Tickets are available at strand-theater.org.





