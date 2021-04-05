Special Cabaret Event Streaming Next At Everyman Theatre, April 12 - 25

Everyman Theatre Founder and Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi announced today that Everyman Theatre is set to showcase a distinctive musical interlude with a nod to our beloved Charm City, as Baltimore, It's Me streams into homes beginning Monday, April 12 until Sunday night, April 25. Tickets are $20 per household.

DC-based actor, singer and one of the newest member of the Everyman Theatre Resident Company of Artists, Felicia Curry, delivers a musical love letter to her newly-adopted city of Baltimore, with a special two-week streaming run of BALTIMORE, IT'S ME. Created and performed by Curry and directed by Everyman Associate Artistic Director, Noah Himmelstein, this cabaret event features special guest and Resident Company member, Katie Kleiger, with musical direction and piano accompaniment by Anthony Smith.

This musical, theatrical, and conversational, cabaret-style performance has Curry introducing herself to Baltimore, as the Charm City continues to reveal itself to her. The intimate and versatile nature of cabaret lends itself to a more vulnerable and interactive style than traditional theatre. Baltimore, It's Me features such diverse musical numbers from across the spectrum as the upbeat and airy "Good Morning, Baltimore!" from the Broadway musical Hairspray, to Marvin Gaye's political anthem, "What's Going On," and the Gershwin classic, "Someone to Watch Over Me."

Breaking down the theatrical 'fourth wall' in Baltimore, It's Me, Curry and Himmelstein explore various musical, emotional, and performance styles by blurring the boundaries between poignant and funny, profound and light, with the goal of connecting Curry directly to the audience. Saluting artists with a Baltimore connection was at the heart of what Ms. Curry had in mind in creating the cabaret - musicians like Cab Calloway, Billie Holiday, and Ethel. The song list in Baltimore, It's Me covers her dream roles, local jazz influences, and Curry's reflections on hope as it slowly returns to us all.

Director Noah Himmelstein reflects on the experience, "In February I entered the Everyman building for the first time in almost a year to collaborate with the extraordinary Felicia Curry with an evening of thrilling music. Through her remarkable gifts, she has conceived an exhilarating and incredibly joyful cabaret saluting the jazz and soul artists (many from Baltimore) who have inspired her along with some of the best of Broadway and pop favorites. I can't think of a better celebration of the human spirit at this moment than this truly fun and moving experience with Felicia's eclectic artistry."

Tickets for Baltimore, It's Me are available online at everymantheatre.org or by phone at 410.752.2208. This two-week only, cabaret performance can be streamed into homes from Monday, April 12 at noon until Sunday night, April 25 at 11:59pm.