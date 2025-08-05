SIX: TEEN EDITION Comes to Cumberland Theatre August 22–24

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cumberland Theatre’s Stars of Tomorrow ELITE Teen Program will present its inaugural production, SIX: Teen Edition, running August 22–24.

The musical features a cast of local performers aged 13–19 and will be performed four times, including a special understudy matinee.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to pop icons, the six wives of Henry VIII take the mic in this electrifying remix of five centuries of heartbreak, reclaiming their stories with fierce vocals and a celebration of 21st-century girl power. The Teen Edition of SIX captures the spirit of empowerment, individuality, and unapologetic self-expression, while making the production accessible to younger performers.

At its core, SIX champions inclusivity and representation. The show encourages casting that centers cis women, trans women, nonbinary performers, and others across the gender spectrum who connect with the Queens’ journey of self-definition.

The cast includes Gracie Doman (Aragon), Gillian Myers (Boleyn), Lily [last name not provided] (Seymour), Cassidy Witt (Cleves), Sophia Brill (Howard), and Gabi Robertson (Parr) with understudies Braelyn Wilhelm, Julia Rae Jackson, Sophie Kolwaski, Reese Tabb, Alice Wecker, and Bailey Llewellyn.

The production is directed by Michaela Hale with music direction by LeaAnn Alter and choreography by Carly Hanna. Joel Hoover handles set design, Rhett Wolford designs lighting, Ila Steelman leads costume design, and Denise Gilks serves as stage manager.

The Stars of Tomorrow ELITE program was established to give teen actors opportunities to perform in more mature, challenging material. It operates as an extension of the broader Stars of Tomorrow program and is supported by grants from the Naylor Family Foundation and the Allegany County Foundation of the Community Trust Fund.

Performances will take place at Cumberland Theatre with evening shows on Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m., and matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. The Saturday matinee will feature the understudy cast. For tickets and more information, visit cumberlandtheatre.com.