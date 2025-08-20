Rocky Horror Live On Stage - A Suicide Prevention Benefit Event

Join Community Crisis Services, Inc. (CCSI) for a bold, unforgettable evening as we present a special community production of The Rocky Horror Show — a powerful and entertaining way to shed light on suicide prevention and mental health awareness. This isn’t just a show — it’s a conversation starter, a safe space, and a celebration of life. Through the iconic music, vibrant characters, and the cult-classic energy of Rocky Horror, we aim to break the stigma around mental health struggles and remind everyone: You are not alone.

Date & Time: Saturday, September 20, 2025, at 7:00 PM

Location: Bowie Center for the Performing Arts 15200 Annapolis Rd., Bowie, MD 20715

Can’t make it but still want to support? Donate online at www.ccsimd.org or text CCSI to 71760

Why This Show?

The Rocky Horror Show has long been a symbol of self-expression, resilience, and finding your tribe. By pairing its message with suicide awareness and prevention efforts, we amplify the voices of those struggling and highlight resources available through CCSI and our partners.

Event Highlights

-Full live stage production of The Rocky Horror Show

-Audience participation encouraged! Costumes welcome

-Proceeds benefit CCSI’s crisis services, ensuring no call for help goes unanswered

For questions or more information, reach out to: Bill Leary — bill@ccsimd.org