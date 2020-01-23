Rep Stage Presents Regional Premiere Of KILL MOVE PARADISE

Rep Stage, the professional regional theatre in residence at Howard Community College (HCC), continues its 27th season with the regional premiere of "Kill Move Paradise," by James Ijames. Directed by Danielle A. Drakes, "Kill Move Paradise" opens February 20, 2020, with a limited run through March 8.

"Kill Move Paradise" takes the Elysium of Greek antiquity and flips the script. Set in a cosmic waiting room in the afterlife prepared for its newly deceased inhabitants, we follow Isa, Daz, Grif and Tiny as they try to make sense of the world they have been untimely ripped from. Inspired by ever growing list of slain unarmed black men and women, "Kill Move Paradise" is an expressionistic buzz saw through the contemporary myth that "all lives matter" and a portrait of the slain, not as degenerates who deserved death but as heroes who demand that we see them for the splendid beings they are.

A multi-award winning actor and playwright, James Ijames has been honored with the 2011 Independence Foundation Fellow, a 2015 Pew Fellow for Playwriting, the 2015 Terrance McNally New Play Award for "WHITE," the 2015 Kesselring Honorable Mention Prize winner for "....Miz Martha," the 2017 Whiting Award, and 2019 Kesselring Prize for "Kill Move Paradise." He holds a B.A. in drama from Morehouse College in Atlanta, and a M.F.A. in acting from Temple University in Philadelphia. He is an assistant professor of theatre at Villanova University and resides in South Philadelphia.

There will be post-show discussions on February 23, 28, and March 6. Rep Stage will also hold a pre-show lecture prior to the 2 p.m. performance on March 7. "Kill Move Paradise" will take place in the Studio Theatre of the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center on the campus of HCC, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Maryland.

Tickets are $40 for general admission, $35 for seniors and the military, and $15 for students with a current ID. Thursdays are $15 performances. For tickets and additional information, visit www.repstage.org or call the box office at 443-518-1500.





