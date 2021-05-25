Poe's Magic Theatre Will Reopen in June

Vince Wilson, owner of Poe's Magic Theatre as well as an internationally recognized magician himself, just announced the return to live shows for the popular downtown entertainment venue.

"We cannot wait to bring back our local talent, new talent, and world-class illusionists from around the world to Poe's Magic", exclaimed Wilson.

"We achieved some success with virtual performances with Penn & Teller - Fool Us guests like David Parr and Ran'D Shine, but our goal was always to return to Baltimore with live shows", continued the venue owner.

Like many businesses around the globe, the pandemic forced the closure of Poe's Magic Theatre, previously hosted at the historic Lord Baltimore Hotel. At The Lord Baltimore, Hotel guests were able to see strolling magic, live shows from international talent, and even ghost tours from inside the hotel to the Edgar Allan Poe gravesite at the Westminster Burying Grounds. Lord Baltimore is currently being used as a COVID-19 triage and will be closed for the foreseeable future. According to Vince Wilson, "they are heroes there and we cannot wait to be at The Lord Baltimore Hotel again. In the meantime, we support our friends at LBH."

In the meantime, Poe's Magic is moving right across the street from The Lord Baltimore to the Holiday Inn at 105 W. Fayette St. Says Wilson, "the Holiday Inn is very excited to work with Poe's Magic and will be hosting us for as long as they will have us. We are extremely excited to make this announcement and to bring world-class magic back to downtown Baltimore."

Poe's Magic Theatre plans on continuing their shows at the Holiday Inn on June 18th with Vince Wilson's new ESP show. Strolling magic will also continue in the lobby and the hotel's Harbor Sports Bar and Grill. Soon they will be adding a new magic cocktail evening with the more adult-oriented fare, psychic entertainment, and workshops for local magicians. Not to mention an international conference for magicians in August called Bizarre Hauntings which focuses on theatrical magic.

Poe's Magic Theatre reopens this June 18th, 2021. For more information go to www.poesmagic.com and @poesmagic on social media.