Photos: RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA! At The Milburn Stone Theatre Stage

The Milburn Stone Theatre at Cecil College is bringing the beloved Golden Age musical Oklahoma! to life with its production running February 21–March 2, 2025.

Featuring timeless music by Richard Rodgers and book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, this classic tale of love and rivalry on the American frontier is an exhilarating theatrical experience packed with unforgettable songs, high-energy choreography, and a heartwarming story.

Directed by Andrew John Mitchell, with music direction by Trey Pope and choreography by Natalie Hudson, Oklahoma!features a dazzling cast led by Thomas Maloney as Curly, Rachel Burghen as Laurey, Bennett Spotts as Jud Fry, Gabrielle Wuensch as Ado Annie, Casey Brogan as Will Parker, and Eileen Law Stewart as Aunt Eller. They are joined by Samuel White, Rick Waterhouse, Ashley O’Connor, Dale Fleetwood, Eliza Davulcu, Nathan Kiger, Karly Laskowski, Brannon “Marshall” Marsh, Maggie Dennis, Chase Dove, Stephanie Bailey, Michael Anderson, Cassie Oberparleiter, Piper Murray, Abigail Goodman, Tyler Calder, Rebecca Olsen, and Riley Calpin.

This production brings the spirit of the Wild West to the Milburn Stone stage with scenic design by Ben Marsh, lighting design by Bevin Gorin, audio engineering by Paul J. Surowiec, and properties management by Dann Combs. Stage management is led by Matt Lucatamo.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! is presented through special permission from Concord Theatricals.

Performances run February 21–March 2, 2025, with Friday evening shows at 8 PM and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 PM.

For tickets and more information, visit milburnstone.com.

