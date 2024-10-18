Photos: First Look At PRIDE & PREJUDICE At Baltimore Center Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Baltimore Center Stage will present Jane Austen’s PRIDE & PREJUDICE in a new production written by Kate Hamill adapted from the classic novel. See photos from production.

Directed by BCS’ Senior Producer, Ken-Matt Martin, the show runs for a strictly limited engagement through November 10, 2024. The production is presented in association with Arkansas Repertory Theatre, where Martin directed this staging to rave reviews in Summer 2024.

“Kate has created a fresh, comedic take on the beloved novel that is fast-paced and filled with surprises, laughs, and romance,” noted Martin. “This PRIDE & PREJUDICE is a timely theatrical retelling of literature’s greatest tale of latent love, and explores the insanity and exhilaration of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life.”

“It is a truth universally acknowledged” that love is a serious game of strategy and survival—and not just for the headstrong Lizzy Bennett and her sisters in Regency, England. Lizzy does not believe in marriage, or even love. That is, until the handsome, amusing, and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy starts popping up at every turn, causing her to question her resolve. In Kate Hamill’s bold and playful take on Jane Austen’s beloved romance, this PRIDE & PREJUDICE brings a decidedly progressive view of the expectations of and about women.

The cast includes Malik Esoj Childs as “Mr. Darcy,” Lizzy Brooks as “Lizzy Bennet,” Caro Dubberly as “Jane Bennet / Miss de Bourgh,” L’Oreal Lampley as “Mary / Miss Bingley,” Lizzy Lewis as “Lydia / Lady Catherine,” Alexander Matos as “Mr. Bingley / Mr. Collins / Mr. Wickham,” Alanna Hamill Newton as “Mrs. Bennet,” and Kathryn Pryor as “Mr. Bennet / Charlotte Lucas.”

The creative team includes Ken-Matt Martin as Director, Sydney Lynne as Scenic Designer, Celeste Jennings as Costume Designer, Levi Wilkins as Lighting Designer, Jeremiah Davison as Sound Designer and Assistant Director, Luisa Ann Torres as Production Stage Manager, Makayla Beckles as Assistant Stage Manager, and MD Hunter as Wig Designer.

Single tickets can be purchased at centerstage.org or by calling 410.332.0033. Patrons can also visit the box office, located at 700 North Calvert Street.

Photo Credit: Teresa Castracane

