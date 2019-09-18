Photo Flash: TYA Professional Training Program Presents Disney's FROZEN

TYA, Drama Learning Center's Professional Training Program, presents Disney's Frozen, Jr. next month in Columbia, MD.

Directed by Megan Elizabeth Henderson & Stephanie Williams. Music Direction by Dustin Merrell. Music & Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, Book by Jennifer Lee.

Based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee

Featuring: Nia Amate, Nick Brogan, Will Cavey, Sarah Chaney, Sydney Cox, Cameron Goodwin-Schoen, Shelby Kline, Kayla Miller, Toni Olafunmiloye, Andrew Pfluger, Leah Reineck, Mary Kate Shouse, Addie Skllman, NOah Steele, Gabe Viets

Tickets: $15 in advance. Advanced reservations highly recommended. Tickets on sale online now.

Teaching Young Artists (TYA) is Drama Learning Center's Professional Training program. Available by audition only, TYA is comprised of four main programs: Senior Company, Junior Company, Summer Musical Theatre Intensive, and Scholars. TYA's Senior Company produces two full-length shows each season, while Junior Company produces one full-length musical and a skills-based audition prep session. Summer Intensive students work at an accelerated pace to produce a summer mainstage show in just three weeks while participating in professional development activities. TYA Scholars work individually with artistic leadership to prepare for collegiate auditions.

Photo courtesy of Trent Haines-Hopper/THSquared Photos

Shelby Kline

Shelby Kline

