Phantasmagoria's PLAGUE TALES Streaming Halloween Weekend

Video access begins at 12am on October 30th and ends at noon on November 2nd.

Called "One of the most unique theater troupes in the country." by Good Day Atlanta, Phantasmagoria's Plague Tales thunders onto the virtual stage with 5 newly told Tales of Terror! Haunted Storytelling, "Phantastical" dance, explosive stage combat, puppetry, projections, Fire Dancing, Aerial arts and much, MUCH more combine to create a tapestry of elegant and whimsically macabre horror!

Join Phantasmagoria's evocative troupe of storytellers, dancers, and chorus as they embark on their all new dark journeys through literary tales of terror, horrific folk stories, legends, and myths. From Edgar Allan Poe to Robert Louis Stevenson, to a mythical Plague Maiden and more this show is sure to set the tone for a truly Phantasmagorical Halloween season!

Phantasmagoria previously appeared at Theatre Project in spring 2016 with Wicked Little Tales, and in summer 2017 with Wickedest Tales of All. NOTE: Elements of horror - Recommended for ages 8 and up.

Upon registration you will receive a link and access code to view the show. Video access begins at 12am on October 30th and ends at noon on November 2nd. Tickets are $22. One registration per device. Register here.

Shows View More Baltimore Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You