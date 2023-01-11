Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Olney Theatre Shares Internal EDIA Report Card, Updates Strategy

Olney Theatre Center has reaffirmed its commitment to pursue a more anti-racist theatre.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Olney Theatre Center has reaffirmed its commitment to pursue a more anti-racist theatre after an evaluation of progress made since its initial statement of intent was released in 2020. Both the reaffirmation, the evaluation by the theatre's staff-led Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Accessibilty (EDIA) Committee, and the original statement of intent are available on the theatre's website: olneytheatre.org/anti-racism.

Said Kevin McAllister, co-chair of the EDIA Committee "Making our shortcomings as well as our achievements transparent, allows us to be held accountable to our community, to our artists, and to ourselves. While we are proud of the progress we have made, we want to keep focusing on the work that needs to be done. We are at the beginning of this process, and thinking long-term, we're still at the beginning of the beginning." McAllister serves as Olney Theatre's BIPOC Artist Advocate/Director of Curated Programs. Eleanor Sobczyk (Individual Giving and Special Events Manager) serves as the committee co-chair, and was preceded in that role by Jenna Place, Associate Artistic Director and Casting Director.

While the Committee found progress in each of the theatre's previously identified key areas, the report makes clear that there is still significant work to be done and that Olney Theatre has not yet fulfilled its anti-racist commitments as fully as it must.

The statement, which was submitted to Olney Theatre's Board of Directors, says in-part:

Olney Theatre is therefore issuing this affirmation of its anti-racist commitments, taking what we've learned in our first post-pandemic season, including the EDIA Committee's report card, and adapting our strategies. Olney Theatre's EDIA committee will continue to evaluate the theater's progress on an annual basis, and successive affirmations will, together, become a living archive of the company's efforts to becoming anti-racist: a long-term journey that has no end-point.

The update reports on achievements and shortcomings in the areas of programming, theatremaker diversity, audience diversity, educating a more equitable generation of theatremakers, and cultural competency. The report covers the period between the issuing of the original statement and a retreat held by the EDIA committee in June 2022. It also took into account the programming of the current 2022-23 Season



Stephanie Ybarra To Depart Baltimore Center Stage After 5 Years Of Leadership
Stephanie Ybarra To Depart Baltimore Center Stage After 5 Years Of Leadership
Baltimore Center Stage has announced that Artistic Director Stephanie Ybarra will depart from the organization after five years of leadership on April 1, 2023 to become Program Officer in Arts and Culture at the Mellon Foundation, the nation's largest supporter of the arts and humanities.
Ballet Theatre of Maryland Presents MOMENTUM: A MIXED BILL
Ballet Theatre of Maryland Presents MOMENTUM: A MIXED BILL
 This season, Ballet Theatre of Maryland presents Momentum: A Mixed Bill at Prince George's Community College Center for Performing Arts (Largo, January 28), Maryland Hall (Annapolis, February 24 & 25) and Coppermine Pantherplex (Hampstead, March 4). At PGCC, the company will perform Edward Stewart's Sapphire Romance, Mikhail Fokine's Les Sylphides, and world premieres by Ashely Taylor and Roman Mykyta.
Everyman Theatre Presents JUMP Beginning This Month
Everyman Theatre Presents JUMP Beginning This Month
 From an exciting new voice in American theatre comes this enlightening story about the bonds that unite us, and the journey of experiencing grief. Everyman Theatre presents Jump by Charly Evon Simpson and Directed by Summer L. Williams. 
MET's FunCompany Presents THE SNOWY DAY And Other Stories By Ezra Jack Keats
MET's FunCompany Presents THE SNOWY DAY And Other Stories By Ezra Jack Keats
Maryland Ensemble Theatre's FUNCompany invites you to follow Peter and his friends as they set out to celebrate the first snowfall of the year with snowball fights, making snow angels, and playing in the snow.

