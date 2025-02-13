New Musical GOT IT GOOD Sets Debut at Maryland's The Writers Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Bethesda Little Theater has announced that "Got it Good", a new musical written by Sharen Camille with music by Iridesense, will make its debut on Friday February 21st at The Writer's Center, located at 4508 Walsh Street Bethesda, Maryland; with additional performances Sat Feb 22nd, Sun Feb 23rd, Fri Feb 28th, Sat Mar 1st and Sun Mar 2nd. Tickets are available to purchase here.

Can a hot young designer take on the green-washing of a conglomerate? Can a high schooler take on the narrow-mindedness of a school board trying to ban books? 2 daughters struggle to find their way in a world filled with both idealism and cynicism. How will their mom create her own new story as she faces the joys and challenges of an empty nest? This coming-of-age tale features a family of 3 women at different ages and stages of their lives as they discover the forces of nature they are destined to be.

Sharen Camille is thrilled to be bringing her first original musical to life with Bethesda Little Theatre! She has directed dozens of musicals from The Lion King, Matilda, The Secret Garden, The Music Man, Seussical, Guys and Dolls and many others. Recently, she traveled the national film festival circuit with her award-winning documentary short film, Alice in Covidland, about a Baltimore-based ballet company and how it navigated the challenges of the Covid-19 Epidemic. Before directing, Sharen had a long and successful career as a performer and is perhaps best known for performing as Maria in West Side Story, in over 400 performances in the National and European Tours, and her Off-Broadway turn in NY in The Fantasticks as The Girl. Her triple-threat versatility led to numerous performances in Opera, Musical Theatre, Film and TV, and can be heard on Angels We Have Heard On High, her solo collection of Christmas Classics. She is a proud graduate of the Musical Theatre program from the University of Michigan and a member of the actor's unions SAG/AFTRA and AEA. She is the Artistic Director of Footlight Players in Indiana, PA and the founder of the Opera Vocal Competition: The Camille Coloratura Awards and host of the podcast Six Degrees of Broadway. www.SharenCamille.com

Iridesense has been writing music together for over 3 decades. All the songs used in the musical are from different releases that span from their first CD release Cool Dream Tomorrow released in 1998, up to their EP Thought Parade, released in 2015. Actually the name of the musical is named after their song Got it Good, from their EP release, Secret Constellation. Their music can be found on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music etc. Their music can be heard in many independent films including "Finding Sandler" and has been licensed to television networks like Nickelodeon who used their songs in several episodes of the popular shows "Zoey 101" and "Drake and Josh", and MTV for their shows "Pimp My Ride", "Room Raiders", and NEXT. The band even appeared in person on an episode of the MTV show "Boiling Points." They've played sold out engagements with Spin Doctors, Sugar Ray and Gin Blossoms, as between period entertainment at a New York Islanders NHL game, and received airplay on Z100 radio in NY in addition to a nationally broadcast radio interview with Elvis Duran from the Z Morning Zoo. https://www.iridesense.com

