New Musical CEILIDH Now in Performances in Maryland

Producers Grove Entertainment (Beth Williams, Mindy Rich), Barbara Whitman and Alan Cumming have announced performances have begun for the new musical Ceilidh [KAY-lee], based on one of Scotland’s oldest and most beloved customs. The all-new production is now playing its in Baltimore, MD at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center’s M&T Bank Exchange through Oct. 12, 2025.

The cast includes Courtney Bassett (Great Comet), Paul L. Coffey (Pericles), David Corlew (Murder for Two), George Drennan (Border Warfare), writer Scott Gilmour , Annie Grace (MacBeth West End), Rori Hawthorn (“Red Election,” “Game of Thrones”), Brandon Jackson (Wicked), Emma McGlinchey (Titaníque), Tony nominated Euan Morton (Hamilton, Taboo), Anne L. Nathan (Funny Girl, Once), David Rowen (Swept Away), Parker Bailey Steven, Claire-Francis Sullivan (Impossible Green), and Charlie West (The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart).

Ceilidh combines dynamic storytelling with communal dances all led by a rich, raucous score and powerful, heartfelt book by Scottish writers Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie (Hi My Name Is Ben, The Snow Goose) and helmed with direction and choreography by the acclaimed, Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton (Oh, Mary!; The Great Comet of 1812). The production also features scenic design by Tony Award-winner Rachel Hauck (Hadestown; Good Night, Oscar), costume design by Sarah Laux (The Band’s Visit), lighting design by Tony Award-nominee Isabella Byrd (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, An Enemy of the People), sound design by Danny Erdberg and Ursula Kwong-Brown (Sunday in the Park with George at Pasadena Playhouse), and music supervision by Kris Kukul (Beetlejuice).

Ceilidh [KAY-lee] Noun: a traditional Scottish social gathering involving dancing, music and storytelling.

All are welcome to join the celebration at Ceilidh, the exhilarating theatrical experience that is like nothing you've ever seen before! As the story of Ceilidh unfolds around you, you'll be swept into a whirlwind of lively Scottish dances, where every step tells a tale and honors a tradition passed down through generations of "callers." At its heart, Ceilidh is a musical about family, legacy, the enduring power of stories and having a good time! It will leave you with a lasting feeling of joy long after the last dance ends.

“Ceilidh is about bringing people together you might not usually expect to see together, and having as much fun as possible in the process,” said director and choreographer Sam Pinkleton. “The group of big-hearted, brilliant actors and musicians we have assembled - from Broadway, Baltimore, and Scotland - is a collision of talents and cultures that could only happen in Ceilidh. I absolutely cannot wait.”



Ceilidh had its first developmental workshop in Glasgow, Scotland in August 2024 at the renowned Cottiers. Original Glasgow cast album available soon on Ghostlight Records.

Additional Ticket Information:

Tickets for general admission seating in the mezzanine loge level are $89.50 and general admission seating on the floor is $101.50. A special VIP, general admission premium section on the floor can be purchased for $146 and includes your ticket, early access to the VIP lounge and premium section seating, as well a free drink and an exclusive collector’s item. $29 rush tickets can be purchased at the box office two hours before the performance. Tickets are available at www.ceilidhmusical.com, Ticketmaster.com and the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center box office.