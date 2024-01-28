Mo Willems' Dynamic Duo, Elephant & Piggie, Come to Town at MET's Fun Company

Maryland Ensemble Theatre's Fun Company, under the Artistic Direction of Julie Herber, is thrilled to present Elephant & Piggie's, We Are In A Play! Appropriate for all ages, the production is particularly geared toward children ages 5 - 12. Tickets are $17- $20 and can be purchased at the button below.

Elephant & Piggie opens on Saturday, February 24th with the jovial fanfare of MET's annual Family FUN Day open house style celebrations complete with face painting, theatre games, storytime, photos with the cast after the show, a visit from Eddie the Pig, delicious snacks, and themed activities for all. Arrive before the 10:30AM and 1:30PM shows to enjoy the festivities and explore our educational programs. Curious Iguana will have Elephant & Piggie books by Mo Willems for sale. A portion of book sales will be donated by Curious Iguana to support student participation in MET's education programs. On Sunday, February 25th, the Frederick County Public Library Book Bike will roll into MET an hour before show time with Elephant & Piggie books and more to loan out.

The Cast features MET Ensemble Members and Fun Company faves Jeremy Myers as Elephant Gerald and Molly Parchment as Piggie. They are joined by Squirelles Karli Cole, Mallorie Stern and Jennifer Pagano and understudies Taylor Rieland and Alex Ramos.

This vaudevillian romp that shows us the power of true friendship is brought to life through the vision of Director & Choreographer Julie Herber, Music Director Laura van Duzer, Directing Apprentice Graysen Simmons, Production Manager Melynda Burdette Wintrol, Stage Manager and Sound Designer Shayden Jamison, Set Designer David DiFalco, Lighting Designer Carey Rausch, Props Designer Ab Maloid, Costume Designer Rachel Smith, and Technical Director Cody James.

Consider purchasing the Family Theatre Passport to save on tickets! This book of four tickets provides the flexibility to use the tickets all at once or spread them out through the Fun Company season. The Family Theatre Passport is your best value at only $60 for four Fun Company tickets. Individual tickets are $17 for children/military/seniors 65+ and $20 for adults. A limited number of Pay What You Will tickets are available for each performance starting at $5 each, while supplies last. Seating is General Admission. Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more. ASL interpretation and audio description services can be arranged in advance through the box office. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (301) 694- 4744, online at the button below, or in person at the MET box office 12PM - 6PM or within one hour before showtime.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre is a professional, collaborative theatre ensemble broadly connected to our community by inspiring passion for the arts with courageous, relevant, accessible programs that enable people to feel more, think deeper, and laugh longer. MET's Fun Company provides theater for young audiences productions and education programs as well as the cherished annual production of A Christmas Carol at the Weinberg Center for the Arts and Tiny Stages interactive shows for children ages zero to five years old.

Elephant & Piggie, We're In A Play!

Saturday, February 24 - Sunday, March 17, 2024

Showtimes: Saturdays 10:30AM & 1:30PM; Sundays 1:30PM

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S "WE ARE IN A PLAY!"

Based on the Elephant & Piggie books by Mo Willems

Published by Hyperion Books for Children

Script and Lyrics by Mo Willems

Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma

Appropriate for all ages, particularly children ages 5 - 12

CAST

Jeremy Myers* as Elephant Gerald

Molly Parchment* as Piggie

Karli Cole* as Squirrelle/ Piggie Understudy

Mallorie Stern* as Squirrelle

Jennifer Pagano* as Squirrelle

Taylor Rieland as Elephant Gerald and Squirrelle Understudy

Alex Ramos as Squirrelle Swing

PRODUCTION TEAM

Fun Company Artistic Director / Director and Choreographer Julie Herber*

Music Director Laura van Duzer

Directing Apprentice Greyson Simmons+

Stage Manager Shayden Jamison*

Set Designer David DiFalco*

Lighting Design Carey Rausch

Sound Design Shayden Jamison*

Costume Design Rachel Smith*

Props Design Ab Maloid

Production Manager Melynda Burdette Wintrol*

Technical Director Cody James*

* Denotes MET Ensemble Member + Denotes MET Apprentice