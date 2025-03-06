Minor Bird Receives 2025 Charles M. Getchell New Play Award from Southeastern Theatre Conference 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Southeastern Theatre Conference (SETC) has awarded the 2025 Charles M. Getchell New Play Award to Douglas Chang for his play Minor Bird.

The Award will be presented at SETC's 76th Annual Convention in Baltimore, March 19-22. SETC will present a staged reading of the play on Thursday, March 20 at 7 PM EST, directed by Paul Gabbard.

Set in a suburb of Alabama, the play tells the story of Charlotte, the author of a celebrated novel set in the Deep South, fictionally recalling her father's heroic efforts to harbor a black man unjustly accused of a crime. Now in her 80s, she shoots and kills a black teen who has trespassed on her property. When Letitia, an African-American lawyer from New York, comes down to assist in the case, and the boy's uncle Davóne, who is barely older than the victim himself, seeks to confront the old recluse and get “satisfaction,” Charlotte's life story unravels, leading to explosive encounters with Davóne, her relatives, and ghosts of her past.

While clearly fictional, the play is inspired by the life and legacy of Harper Lee, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of To Kill a Mockingbird. “When her second book, Go Set a Watchman, came out in 2015,” explains Chang, “I initially avoided it, swayed by the lukewarm reviews and controversies surrounding its publication. Then I read the reviews more closely, and I noticed most of them weren't reviewing the book so much as criticizing the way Atticus Finch (the iconic character from Mockingbird) was portrayed. They seemed almost personally offended at how Lee had treated him. It was then that I realized there was more to this story.”

David Beach, Chair of the Getchell New Play Award, says, “Minor Bird interrogates whether a literary reputation can—or should—survive the actions of its creator. It also raises questions about the way society venerates authors while erasing the deeper racial and ethical conflicts that underpin their work. The play forces audiences to confront the tension between idealism and historical reality.”

The Southeastern Theatre Conference (SETC) is the largest and broadest network of theatre practitioners in the nation. The Charles M. Getchell New Play Award, named for SETC's former president, is dedicated to the discovery, development and publicizing of worthy new plays and playwrights.

Douglas Chang is the author of four other plays, most recently The Dust Comedy. As the producer of “Live From Lincoln Center” on PBS, he received a primetime Emmy Award for Sweeney Todd in Concert with the New York Philharmonic, starring Emma Thompson, and an Emmy nomination for the Philharmonic's production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel. He also produced the televised versions of The Nance starring Nathan Lane; Act One and Falsettos, both directed for the stage by James Lapine; and Dominique Morisseau's Pipeline.

