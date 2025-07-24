McDaniel College Unveils Fall 2025 Cultural Events and Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



McDaniel College has unveiled a robust lineup of free cultural events for Fall 2025, including art exhibitions, concerts, theatre performances, lectures, and film screenings. Unless otherwise noted, all events are free and open to the public and will take place on McDaniel’s campus at 2 College Hill in Westminster, Maryland.

The season kicks off with Bart Walter: Near and Far (Aug. 25–Oct. 10), an exhibition of bronze wildlife sculptures by the acclaimed Maryland artist, with an opening reception on Aug. 28. Later in the semester, Four Alumnae, Four Paths (Oct. 20–Dec. 12) will showcase multimedia work by McDaniel Art alumni. Both exhibitions are housed in the Esther Prangley Rice Gallery in Peterson Hall.

The theatre department will present Aaron Posner’s Stupid Fcking Bird* (Oct. 2–4), a sharp remix of Chekhov’s The Seagull, followed by Stanislaw Witkiewicz’s absurdist comedy The Madman and the Nun (Nov. 20–22). Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students, seniors, and veterans.

Concert highlights include the return of Chamber Music on the Hill with the Horneff/Kreider Piano Duo (Sept. 28) and the Chestertown Piano Quartet (Nov. 2), as well as student showcases like Jazz Night (Dec. 4), Gospel Choir Concert (Dec. 7), and College Band Concert (Dec. 5), among others. Music events span classical, jazz, gospel, and world music traditions, featuring faculty, student, and guest performers.

Lectures include a Constitution Day address by Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader (Sept. 17), the Phi Beta Kappa Visiting Scholar Lecture by Professor Mary Favret (Oct. 7), and the inaugural Lumen Lecture by ultra-endurance cyclist Lael Wilcox (Nov. 4). The Ridington Lecture on Nov. 18 will be delivered by Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Ty Seidule, addressing the legacy of military base names and American memory.

In addition to cultural programming, McDaniel will host community events such as Trick or Terror (Oct. 23), Veterans Day Ceremony (Nov. 11), and a Parent and Family Weekend (Nov. 14–16). The college will also welcome prospective students to campus during its Game Day Open House (Oct. 25) and Fall Open House (Nov. 15).

For a full list of events, visit www.mcdaniel.edu.

Visitors are encouraged to check current health and safety policies and make accessibility accommodation requests in advance.