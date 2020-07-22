Maryland Ensemble Theatre's Fun Company Presents SUPER! The Musical Live at Vanish Bewer

Maryland Ensemble Theatre will revive its original Fun Company production of SUPER! The Musical for socially distanced outdoor performances at Vanish Brewery in Leesburg, Virginia.

Written by MET Company Member Sarah Shulman, with music by Callan Holderbaum, lyrics by Company Member Caitlyn Joy, and directed by Associate Artistic Director Julie Herber, SUPER! The Musical is a superhero story for all ages and was presented at the 2018 New York Fringe Festival.



SUPER! The Musical takes place in Supetopia, home to the greatest superheroes of all time, until, without warning, they began to vanish ushering in...the Age of Villains! But fear not, Supetopia has not been completely abandoned. A new team of "superheroes" has assembled and what they lack in skills they make up for in enthusiasm. It's up to them to rally and save the city from the evil Dexterity. Featuring original cast members Karli Cole (Hot Plate), Jen Pagano (Dexterity) and Daniel Valentine Morales (Captain Obvious) as well as Johnny Alderman (Sticky Fingers Magee), Joy Campbell (Kid), Jordan Champe (Captain Obvious), JD Sivert (Sticky Fingers Magee), and Tori Weaver (Statico), SUPER! The Musical is sure to thrill and delight all families who attend.

Slated to be MET's first event performed for an in-person audience, SUPER! The Musical will take place outdoors at Vanish Brewery 42245 Black Hops Ln. Leesburg, VA 20176. Performances occur on July 25 and August 8 at 10 am and August 9 at 1 pm. Audience members are required to wear masks and attend to proper social distancing regulations, and MET will have a COVID Captain on sight to ensure the safest possible performance.

The event is free for all to attend, with a suggested donation of $12 per person. To register to attend, please visit marylandensemble.org/supertour and fill out the registration form.

