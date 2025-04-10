Maryland Ensemble Theatre's FUN Camp Returns This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Maryland Ensemble Theatre's FUN Camp will return this summer. Sessions for kids ages 5-16 are available, and open for registration, with concentrations in Musical Theatre, Costume Design, Acting, Improv and more.

Zack Callis, Audience Services & Education Manager shared about FUN Camp, “It's in the title - our summer camps are FUN! Each year, campers return for another camp season in droves, and often, bring new campers with them. Each week is unique in what campers learn and perform, or share, with their families and friends. MET is committed to providing a safe place for our campers to learn, grow, and have fun!”

Julie Herber returns as FUN Camp Director, joined by Lead Teaching Artist, Karli Cole, as well as Tori Weaver, Maurlea Long, and Angelica Ramos. MET is proud to offer a professionally licensed, robust and regionally-acclaimed theatre arts curriculum, and provide a no-pressure, enlightening, and stimulating performing arts summer experience for all FUN Campers.

CAMP SESSIONS

Tiny Stages

Ages 5-6

Do you love fairy tales? Pirates? Farm animals? Castles? Bring your favorite stories to life. Through imaginative play, movement, music and craft activities our young FUNcampers will envision and realize a new world and present a short sharing of their journeys for families and friends at the end of each of the four camp days.

Creating Theatre

Ages 7-11

You become actor, set, costume, lighting, sound, and prop designer. Each day will focus on a different area of theatrical design, as well as different acting, movement and voice techniques. Working with theatre professionals, students will explore creative expression as they bring a play to life. Students rehearse for a final show to be performed for family and friends at the end of the week.

Musical Theatre

Ages 7-11 and 12-16

Work on becoming a triple threat by combining acting, singing, and dancing. FUNCampers will be led in a morning workout then move through their day working on scenes, songs, and dances from some of Broadway's greatest treasures. A short musical theatre piece will be performed for family and friends at the end of the week.

Costume Design

Ages 12 - 16

A character's costume can tell the audience so much about who they are! FUNCampers will explore the process of a Costume Designer from page to stage through period research, design and rendering skills and construction techniques. Daily activities will include creating costume plots, distressing costumes, utilizing unconventional materials, embellishing and altering items off the rack to create unique looks and more!

Improv/ Comedy Jam

Ages 12-16

Class clowns and wallflowers alike are all welcome! Basic improv exercises, stand-up comedy techniques, and comedy scene work are all fused to help FUNCampers learn how to write, create and perform an original student-crafted comedy improv show, all while building confidence and honing public speaking skills. A final Improv Jam will be performed for family and friends at the end of the week.

Performance Project

Ages 12-16

FUNCampers will create an Original Theatre piece utilizing ensemble-based exercises, principles that are the core of MET. This is a chance to use their own voices to really shape the future of theatre. Become writer, director, performer, and artist while building a show from the ground up to be performed for family and friends at the end of the week.

For full programming, and complete list of dates and details, please visit: https://marylandensemble.org/fun-camp-2024/

Tuition for Sessions for ages 5-6 is $220, and Sessions for all other age groups are $325. Students can register by phone at (301) 694-4744, online at www.marylandensemble.org, or in person at the MET box office, open Tuesday to Thursday, 12 - 6 p.m., Fridays 12 - 4 p.m. and one hour before performances. Late registrants may enroll, space permitting, at the sole discretion of FUN Camp. Late registrants will be prorated.

Scholarship applications for MET's Ensemble School are available online at: https://marylandensemble.org/scholarships/ Payment plans are offered at the discretion of the registrar. Please call for more information.

