Maryland Ensemble Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates 20 Years

Maryland Ensemble Theatre's production of Charles Dickens' classic “A Christmas Carol” returns to Frederick's Weinberg Center for the Arts for one weekend only from December 15 - 17, 2023! Originally adapted by Julie Herber and Theatricks, MET began producing the now annual production in 2003. MET's Producing Artistic Director, Tad Janes, has appeared as Scrooge for the entirety of the 20 year MET run and this year is no exception. Joining him on stage are memorable returning cast members Gené Fouché, Lisa Burl, Jack Evans, James McGarvey, Jeremy Myers, Sean Byrne, and Lena Janes. The production features a number of junior performers, many of whom are students or alumni of MET's Ensemble School.

The ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, Future and Tiny Tim will transport audiences to Victorian England as the penny-pinching Ebenezer Scrooge learns the error of his miserly ways and embraces the true spirit of Christmas. Director, Julie Herber, says she “looks forward to this annual tradition, now 20 years strong with MET, and looks forward to greeting the audience after the show as it is always so cheerful and heartwarming. Each year it feels like coming home. We have so many cast members that return year after year, it's like having a holiday family reunion and that really comes across on stage.” Over the years, thousands of families have celebrated the holidays with this production of “A Christmas Carol”, making it a highly anticipated holiday tradition in downtown Frederick.

MET is proud to embark on the second annual Season of Giving Campaign with fellow nonprofit community partners including City Youth Matrix, The Frederick Center, AARCH Society, and Love for Lochlin Foundation. Community partners will join MET staff onstage prior to each performance to highlight their organization and call for donations. All donations will be evenly divided between MET and the community partners. Last year's Season of Giving Campaign raised a total over $2,300 to split amongst the participating organizations. This year, MET is hoping to more than double the donation total to support the impactful work that these five organizations provide throughout the year to community members throughout Frederick County.

While shuttered due to the COVID pandemic, MET created an old time radio version of this classic tale. Ensemble member and regional radio personality Rona Mensah of Lite 97.5/WLTF will air MET's A Christmas Carol on Christmas Eve. Grab some hot chocolate, nestle in by the fire, and let your imagination bring the words to life.

About A Christmas Carol: “A Christmas Carol” is a stirring tale that has endured and delighted since being greeted with critical and popular acclaim upon its publication in 1843. Dickens himself was the first to add a performance element to the story, personally performing 127 public readings of “A Christmas Carol”. Since then it has been adapted hundreds of times to nearly every medium possible including the first surviving film version in 1901, Orson Wells on CBS Radio in 1938, both opera and ballet adaptations, a Muppets' movie and a Broadway musical.