Maryland Ensemble Theatre to Present JANE ANGER by Talene Monahon

Maryland Ensemble Theatre will present Jane Anger by Talene Monahon. The play follows the titular Jane Anger- a cunning woman with a bone to pick! It’s 1606 and there’s a plague on. A certain William Shakespeare is quarantining and trying to write King Lear, but writer’s block–and his own ego–are getting in the way. When Jane Anger crawls through his window unannounced, she gives Shakespeare a piece of her mind, and more!

From Director Suzanne Beal:

“This play is a total and complete fabrication, but it is inspired by a real document, and that document is called “In Defense of Women” by one Jane Anger. Nobody knows who the real Jane Anger was, there’s been lots of speculation over the years. When I was asked to direct this play, I got out a copy of “In Defense of Women”, and I read it. It is a pro-female, anti-misogynist, angry diatribe, and as I read it I thought, “Oh my god. This feels really relevant. And it was written in the 1600s!” I’m excited to be directing this play, and I really, really, hope that you have as much fun watching it, as I know I’m going to have fun directing it. I’ll see you at the theatre!”

Joining the director are MET Ensemble Members, Rachel Smith (Production Stage Manager), Olivia Pietanza (Assistant Stage Manager), David DiFalco (Set Designer), Kaydin Hamby (Sound Designer), and Lori Boyd (Props Designer). Rounding out the design team are Rhett Wolford (Lighting Designer), Elizabeth Tringali and Judy Harkins (Costume Designers), Casey Kaleba (Fight Consultant), and Megan Behm (Intimacy Consultant).

The cast features MET Ensemble members Shea-Mikal Green, Mallorie Stern, Bill Dennison, Jeremy Myers, Joe Waeyaert, and Tori Weaver.

Comments