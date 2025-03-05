Maryland Ensemble Theatre Appoints Melynda Burdette Wintrol As Managing Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Maryland Ensemble Theatre has announced the appointment of Melynda Burdette Wintrol as Managing Director, effective immediately. As Production Manager at MET since 2019, Melynda oversaw 55 productions, demonstrating exceptional leadership, organizational skills, and a deep commitment to MET's mission to enable audiences to feel more deeply, think more critically, and laugh more joyfully.

Additionally, in 2022 she oversaw the capital renovation of the Robin Drummond Mainstage at MET. Her understanding of the operational side of theatre, combined with her passion for fostering relationships within the local community, has made her an integral part of the MET team. In her new role, Melynda will oversee all aspects of MET's administration, including financial management, strategic planning, fundraising, marketing, and community engagement.

“I am honored and excited to take on this new role at MET and am deeply grateful for the opportunity to continue contributing to such a vibrant and inspiring organization,” said Melynda Burdette Wintrol. “MET has been my home for the past six years and Frederick has been my home for the majority of my lifetime. I'm excited to work alongside our talented staff and artists to continue producing high-quality performances while deepening our contribution to and collaboration with the community.”

Melynda holds a Bachelor's of Music in Musical Theatre from The Catholic University of America and a Master's in Nonprofit and Association Management from the University of Maryland, Global Campus. Melynda is a Frederick native and has made her career throughout the DMV theatre scene as a performer, stage manager, and administrator. Her promotion marks a significant step forward for MET as the organization continues to expand its impact in the Frederick community and the greater DC/Baltimore region.

“Melynda's leadership, dedication, and deep-rooted passion for MET make her the perfect person to step into this role,” said Trish Southwell, President of the Board of Directors. “Her vision for the future of MET, combined with her years of experience and commitment to the arts community, will undoubtedly strengthen our impact and help us continue to grow. We are thrilled to have her at the helm.”

Prior to her work at MET, Melynda served as Director of Education at Adventure Theatre MTC, the DC area's longest running Theatre for Young Audiences. Melynda recently returned to ATMTC to serve as Interim Executive Director during a time of transition. During this time, Melynda restored staffing, reactivated the professional productions and Academy classes and programs, and reengaged long time funders and patrons setting ATMTC up for continued success for years to come.

As a teaching artist and vocal coach, Melynda led classes and private lessons at Black Rock Center for the Arts, Drama Learning Center, ATMTC Academy, Ovations Theatre, Columbia Center for Theatrical Arts, and Maryland Ensemble Theatre. Melynda served as a Helen Hayes Judge for TheatreWashington for five years as well as an educational adjudicator for Virginia High School League and Frederick County Public Schools. A member of four Helen Hayes nominated ensembles, Melynda has appeared Off-Broadway and National Tours as well as regionally at Shawnee Playhouse, Prather Entertainment Group. Melynda's DC area credits include Signature Theatre, Studio Theatre, Olney Theatre Center, Maryland Ensemble Theatre, Washington Savoyards, Adventure Theatre MTC,Toby's Dinner Theatre, Riverside PAC, Workhouse Arts Center, Pallas Theatre Collective, and Cumberland Theatre.

“Melynda's has been connected to MET for such a long time her depth of understanding of the Ensemble, the organization, and the community bring an incredible wealth of passion and expertise to this job,” said Tad Janes, Founding Artistic Director of Maryland Ensemble Theatre. “In her time as Production Manager, Melynda has shown her management skills, understanding of production, as well as many other areas of theatre administration. This move should surprise no one! We are confident that as Managing Director, she will help lead MET into an exciting new chapter.”

To learn more about MET, visit www.marylandensemble.org.

