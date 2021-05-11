Mark Ryder Original Choreography Grant Applications Now Available

Howard County Arts Council has announced that applications for the FY2022 Mark Ryder Original Choreography Grant Program are now available. Established at the bequest of Mark Ryder's family in honor of his life's work, this program recognizes individual creative expression by providing financial assistance to choreographers to create new original work.

A fund has been established at the Community Foundation of Howard County to enable monies to be awarded for this purpose in perpetuity. The grant award recipients will be announced at HCAC's Annual Meeting and Grant Awards Ceremony in September 2021. The minimum grant amount will be $500.

Mark Ryder was an established dancer, choreographer and leader in the dance community. He danced alongside Martha Graham in the 1940s until founding the Dance Drama Duo - later called the Dance Drama Company - with Emily Frankel. Mr. Ryder went on to teach dance in the 1960s at Goddard College in Vermont, served two years as chairman of the dance department at the University of Maryland, College Park beginning in 1974, and retired from teaching in 1988. After moving to Howard County in 1975, Mr. Ryder also became very involved in choreographing local productions. Mr. Ryder believed individual expression to be the most important part of the creative process for both choreographer and dancer and that more is learned through being a part of the process and actively participating in it than by simply being taught the movements or viewing the final product. He passed away in July 2006 and is survived by his wife and family, who wish to honor his legacy by offering an annual competitive grant award to choreographers through HCAC.

Please refer to the guidelines for criteria and other requirements. The application and guidelines for the Mark Ryder Original Choreography Grant Program are currently available to view and submit in the Opportunities for Artists & Arts Groups section at hocoarts.org. Please e-mail info@hocoarts.org for more information. The deadline to submit applications is June 23, 2021.

The Howard County Arts Council is a private, non-profit organization established to serve the citizens of Howard County by fostering the arts, artists and arts organizations.