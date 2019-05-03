Make It An 'ART-full' Summer With Howard County Arts Council's Visual And Performing Arts Camps

Space is still available in Howard County Arts Council's Visual and Performing Arts Summer Camps in Ellicott City. Programs are open to the public, regardless of residency in Howard County, for students entering grades K-7. Campers must be at least five years of age by September 1, 2019 to be eligible for summer camp.

Campers are grouped by age and may enroll for a full or half day. Before-care beginning at 8:00 a.m. and after-care until 6:00 p.m. is also available. Students may choose from age-appropriate visual and performing arts camps including Acting Out!, Shakespeare's Heroes and Villains, Art from Down Under, Shakespeare for Kids, Meet the Masters, The Drawing Zoo: Turtle vs. Tortoise, and much more. Camps conclude with an exhibit or performance of student work on the last day of each camp session. HCAC employs experienced teachers who are each aided by 1-3 camp assistants. Classes are limited to 20 campers.

Summer camps begin June 24 and run in one-week sessions through August 23, 2019. Registration is available online at hocoarts.org or by phone at 410-313-2787.

The Howard County Center for the Arts is a multi-disciplinary space including 14 resident artists' studios, two professional galleries, a dance studio, a black box theatre for performing arts, and the offices of the Howard County Arts Council, Ballet Mobile, The Columbia Orchestra, and Columbia Pro Cantare.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You