MISS JULIE Comes to CCBC Catonsville This Month

Community College of Baltimore County Performing Arts will present Miss Julie Adapted by Craig Lucas, Oct. 23 - 27 in the Center for the Arts, Theatre at CCBC Catonsville, 800 S. Rolling Road.

It’s Midsummer’s Eve, and while her disgraced father, the Baron, travels away, Miss Julie chooses to remain at home—celebrating with the servants. Alone in the kitchen with her father’s valet, Jean, she enters a perilous game of desire and power. Over the course of one fevered night, the two spar for escape from the cages built by society—and by their own illusions. In Craig Lucas’ bold adaptation, August Strindberg’s classic drama speaks with a contemporary American voice.

The Arts at CCBC presents Miss Julie as part of its 2025–26 season, A Beautiful Mess. Inspired by open mics, jazz improvisation, puppetry slams and other spontaneous art forms, this season explores the beauty in what remains unpolished yet still resonates. It celebrates freedom of expression without judgment, challenging the notion that perfection is the only path to success.

CCBC’s production Miss Julie is directed by Rebecca Etzine, a Queer, non-binary actor and writer who was raised in Baltimore. Scenic, lighting design and technical direction are by G. Maurice “Moe” Conn; costumes by Madeline Baynard and Jess Rassp; and sound design by MaeAnn Ross. Sierra Young is the intimacy and violence coordinator, and Damon Krometis is the production coordinator. Jacinda Pintuck is the stage manager and Myles Rigsby is the assistant stage manager.