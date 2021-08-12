MET's FUN Company Presents Bob Marley's THREE LITTLE BIRDS

Maryland Ensemble Theatre will kick off their 2021-2022 Season at the Baker Park Bandshell with Bob Marley's Three Little Birds.

Director/Choreographer Ray Hatch and an incredible cast bring the music of Bob Marley to life in Fun Company's first production for young audiences since February 2020. Running August 27- September 5, this family-friendly production will be sure to get audiences groovin' as the summer draws to a close.

Bob Marley's Three Little Birds tells the story of Ziggy who is too afraid to leave the house. His mama says to "breathe easy" but he's too busy worrying about tropical storms, evil spirits, and steering clear of that sneaky, hair-snatching Duppy. But with the help of Dr. Bird and his feathered friends, Ziggy is reminded, in soothing six-part harmony, that "every little thing gonna be all right."

Featuring Bob Marley's timeless classics One Love, Three Little Birds, Jamming, and more, Three Little Birds is a musical based on the children's book by Bob Marley's daughter, Cedella Marley, and adapted for the stage by Michael J. Bobbitt, bringing Marley's message of peace to a new generation. The production brings with it a talented cast of new faces to MET with Jordan Essex as Ziggy, Sylvern Grooms, Jr. as Dr. Bird, Ezra Lavala as Nansi, Mark Wallace as Duppy, Mumbi Mwaura as Cedella, and McKenzie Stewart as Tacoomah.

Director and Choreographer Ray Hatch says the show is a great reminder to get out of the house. "Give yourself the experience of meeting people from other areas of the country and/or the world. Listen, learn & enjoy; there is SO much out there beyond what we see on a screen. How much we could learn from one another if we would only give ourselves permission to love each other as well as ourselves & 'be all right'".

Hatch teams with Music Director Valerie A. Higgs to bring this message and the timeless music of Bob Marley to the stage. Keeping the flow behind the scenes are Stage Manager Shayden Jamison, Assistant Stage Manager Olivia Pietranza, Costume & Prop Designer Julie Herber, Sound Engineer Corey Brown, and Master Carpenter & Electrician Cody James.

Bob Marley's Three Little Birds will be performed outdoors at the Baker Park Bandshell (21 N Bentz St. Frederick, MD). Performances will take place Aug 27,28 and Sept 2,3,4,5 at 7pm with a 2pm matinee on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are "pay what you will" with a suggested donation of $10, they can be pre-purchased at MET's website or at the Baker Park Bandshell on the day of the performance.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://marylandensemble.org/bob-marleys-three-little-birds/.