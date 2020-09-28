Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Loyola Theatre Department Announces Plans For Socially Distances Performances

Article Pixel

The department has already begun practicing and enforcing social distancing by having students work on self-taped auditions from home.

Sep. 28, 2020  

The Loyola Theatre Department has announced plans for socially distanced performances, The Maroon reports.

The department has already begun practicing and enforcing social distancing by having students work on self-taped auditions from home.

The department will only be producing one out of their two shows this fall semester, cancelling their previously announced production of "Metamorphoses" by Mary Zimmerman.

They will present "Cadillac Records" by Darnell Martin this fall, which features a cast of just four people. The team is working on prototypes of transparent masks that could be used during performances.

In addition, the department is partnering with Theatre For One, which provides mobile performance spaces.

These spaces would be used for one-person shows. The audience would reserve tickets for a specific time slot when they would attend that show and then, once that show is over, they would move onto the next performance.

"We are trying to create the best environment there can be to raise 21st century artists," artistic director and faculty member Salvatore Mannino said. "This is a great opportunity to question everything."

Read more on The Maroon.


Related Articles View More Baltimore Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Lena Hall's Obsessed: Prince Concert Now Available On Demand
  • Orfeh, Andy Karl, Keala Settle, and LaChanze Will Join The Seth Concert Series
  • AIRING TONIGHT: Lena Hall: Obsessed - The Music of Prince
  • An Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers - Airing Tonight!