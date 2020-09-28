Loyola Theatre Department Announces Plans For Socially Distances Performances

The department has already begun practicing and enforcing social distancing by having students work on self-taped auditions from home.

The Loyola Theatre Department has announced plans for socially distanced performances, The Maroon reports.

The department will only be producing one out of their two shows this fall semester, cancelling their previously announced production of "Metamorphoses" by Mary Zimmerman.

They will present "Cadillac Records" by Darnell Martin this fall, which features a cast of just four people. The team is working on prototypes of transparent masks that could be used during performances.

In addition, the department is partnering with Theatre For One, which provides mobile performance spaces.

These spaces would be used for one-person shows. The audience would reserve tickets for a specific time slot when they would attend that show and then, once that show is over, they would move onto the next performance.

"We are trying to create the best environment there can be to raise 21st century artists," artistic director and faculty member Salvatore Mannino said. "This is a great opportunity to question everything."

