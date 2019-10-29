Leslie Odom, Jr. Performs with the Baltimore Symphony Nov. 1, 2019

Leslie Odom, Jr. ascended to international fame by originating the role of "Arron Burr" in the hit musical HAMILTON and won a Tony for Best Actor in a Musical in 2016. He will be joining the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra for a one night only concert, Nov. 1, 2019. Coincidentally, that is also the date of the film HARRIET opens in which he has a leading role. On November 8 his newest album will be released.

Odom will be performing many Broadway hits including numbers from HAMILTON.

Leading the BSO will be Associate Conductor Nicholas Hersh. Here is my interview with Maestro Hersh:

CS: How long have you been the Associate Conductor of the BSO?

NH: This is my third season as Associate Conductor, after two years as Assistant Conductor (I started in Sep. 2014)

CS: What is the job of the Associate Conductor?

NH: I provide musical assistance to the music director and guest conductors, as well as conduct the BSO's educational programs and a number of other programs throughout the year including some film and Pops concerts. I also serve as Artistic Director and conductor of the Baltimore Symphony Youth Orchestra.

CS: Do you have any favorite BSO moments?

NH: For several seasons the BSO and I have done a series called Pulse, bringing together Indie bands and the orchestra in unique collaborations. I have many beloved memories from those collaborations, including with Dr. Dog, Esperanza Spalding and (Baltimore's own) Dan Deacon.

CS: Regarding the soloist, Leslie Odom, Jr....have you seen Hamilton? Do you have a favorite musical moment in Hamilton?

NH: My wife and I both love Hamilton and were lucky enough to see it in Chicago (my wife has most of the show's lyrics memorized). And it does so happen that my favorite moments usually include Aaron Burr (sir)...especially "The Room Where It Happens"

CS: Have you seen Leslie Odom, Jr. perform before? What are you looking forward to most about working with him?

NH: This will be my first time seeing/hearing Leslie work (apart from the Hamilton original cast recording!)...and of course I am most looking forward to performing some of his numbers from the show.

CS: What should audience members expect from this performances?

NH: They should expect a solid dose of Hamilton favorites, plus some classics and maybe even some new discoveries-all elevated by the world-class musicianship of the BSO.

CS: How long will you rehearse with Leslie Odom, Jr?

NH. We'll have only one 2.5-hour rehearsal together...but we're talking about pros here. That's all we need for a fantastic show!

CS: It's a big weekend for him with the film Harriet opening the same day as the concert. Will you mention this? Any thoughts on the movie?

NH: Not sure if it will come up in the concert, but it seems especially apropos since the BSO and I very recently worked with the film's lead, Cynthia Erivo, for an annual gala concert. Looking forward to seeing the film once it's released!

The concert begins at 8 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2019. For tickets, call 410-783-8000.

Odom will have a busy Friday. He will be appearing on "CBS This Morning" between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. before heading to Baltimore for an afternoon rehearsal. I've had the privilege to see Odom on Broadway twice. I highly recommend it!

