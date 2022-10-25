Last Chance For Tickets To Howard County Arts Council's 25th Annual Celebration Of The Arts Gala!

Tickets are still available for Howard County's signature arts event, the Celebration of the Arts in Howard County. The Celebration will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Peter and Elizabeth Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center, Howard Community College, Columbia, MD.

Tickets are $100 and $50 and may be purchased online at hocoarts.org, by phone at 410-313-ARTS (2787) or in the office at Howard County Arts Council, 8510 High Ridge Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043 through 4pm on Friday, November 4. Any remaining tickets will be available in person at the Horowitz Center box office, which will open at noon on the day of the event.

The Celebration begins at 6:00pm with a reception featuring an auction of beautiful artwork by local artists, culinary delicacies from area restaurants, and live musical performances. At 8:00pm, the Celebration continues with a special, 20th anniversary All-Star edition of the Rising Performing Arts Competition and the presentation of the Howie Awards! $100 tickets include the reception, art auction, and reserved seats in the Smith Theatre; $50 tickets include the reception, art auction, and general seating in The Jim Rouse Company Studio Theatre for a simulcast of the event.

The Rising Star competition gives emerging performers with local ties the opportunity to vie for a no-strings-attached award of $5,000. To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the competition, audience members will enjoy performances by six previous winners, then vote for their favorite. The votes will be tallied, and the Rising All-Star announced on stage that evening! The Rising Stars who will perform at the 2022 Celebration are Curtis Bannister, Musical Theatre (2019); MaryKate Brouillet, Musical Theatre (2021); Samantha McEwen Deininger, Musical Theatre (2012); Mark Edwards, Classical Guitar (2016); Gabriel Hightower, Cello (2020); and Junghoon Park, Piano (2018).

The Howie Awards honor individuals or businesses that have made a significant impact on the arts in Howard County. This year's recipients are: Michael Blackman, Outstanding Artist; Kassidy Sharp, Outstanding Arts Educator; and Betsy Stark, Outstanding Community Supporter of the Arts. A Legacy in the Arts Award will also be presented posthumously to visual artist Ed Kidera, and the Coleen West Leadership in the Arts Award will be presented to Gino Molfino.

Howard Community College President Dr. Daria J. Willis will act as honorary chair for the Celebration. Joseph W. Ritsch, producing artistic director for Rep Stage, will serve as the event emcee.

For more information about the Celebration of the Arts, visit hocoarts.org/celebration or call 410-313-ARTS (2787).