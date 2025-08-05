LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST Set For Free Outdoor Performances At Cumberland Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Cumberland Theatre will present its annual Shakespeare in the Park production this August with Love’s Labour’s Lost, performed outdoors at the Gilchrist Gallery Garden on August 8 and 9 at 7:00 p.m. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs for a relaxed evening of classic comedy.

Now in its second year, Cumberland Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park initiative is a collaborative effort with the Embassy Theatre in Downtown Cumberland and Our Town Theatre in Oakland, dedicating the month of August to celebrating the works of William Shakespeare. This summer’s offering reimagines Love’s Labour’s Lost in a world of pirates and plundering.

The plot follows four young men who swear off women for three years to better themselves, only to find their resolve challenged by the unexpected arrival of the Princess of France and her ladies. Romantic mishaps and mistaken identities unfold in this energetic comedy, which features sword fights, dancing, and Shakespearean wordplay. The production is family-friendly and will include a short intermission.

The cast includes Nolen Petrosky as King Ferdinand and Kassie Kueffner as the Princess of France, both returning after recent roles in The Wedding Singer and Grease, respectively. Their courts will be portrayed by Brian Records, Addie Skillman, Gianni Saverio, Kiersten Gasemy, Emily Snyder, and newcomer Abel Haddish.

Sean Besecker and Shanna Brajevic star as Don Armado and Jacquenetta, with Graham Luker, Emma Schilling, Kirk Squires, and Grace Stevenson rounding out the cast in featured roles.

The production is directed by Darrell Rushton with script editing by Sam Little. Stage management is by Marcus Hardinger, with Graham Luker as assistant stage manager. Costume design is by Jennifer Clark, and sound design is by Kyle Wolford.

Performances take place at the Gilchrist Gallery Garden. For more information, visit cumberlandtheatre.com or ourtowntheatre.org.