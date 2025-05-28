KIM'S CONVENIENCE Comes to Olney Theatre Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Olney Theatre Center's final production of the 24-25 season in the Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab, Kim's Convenience by Ins Choi, directed by Aria Velz, begins performances June 25. Set in a convenience store located in Toronto's gentrifying Regent Park neighborhood, the titular Kim family personifies classic themes of intergenerational conflict between immigrants and their children through the lens of the Korean experience. If it was this mix of cultural specificity and easy relatability that made Kim's Convenience such a phenomenon on television, it is the sharp dialogue and indelible characters of Choi's creation that make it stand out as a play.

Jason Loewith, Olney Theatre's Artistic Director, says, “Written in the pre-Trump era, and set in Toronto, this tender comedy about an immigrant family feels suddenly so relevant. It's a great reminder of the powerful emotional dynamics at work in an immigrant family and the contributions they make to their communities. And Ins Choi's writing is so funny, it's no wonder TV scooped him up. So I hope people from all parts of the political spectrum come to see Kim's Convenience – if they can score a ticket.”

Due to heavy sales, performances have been added to the original 5-week run, including Friday matinees on July 11, 18, and 25.

The cast is led by veteran DMV actors Stan Kang as Appa and Tuyết Thị Phạm as Umma; Justine “Icy” Moral plays their daughter Janet, and Zion Jang is their errant son Jung. Jonathan Del Palmer rounds out the cast in multiple roles written to be performed by one actor, including a real estate agent, a police officer, and a convenience store customer. Understudies include: Morganne Chu, Franklin Dam, Jay Frisby, and Andrew V. Ly.

Director Aria Velz, who co-helmed 2023's The Brothers Paranormal at Olney Theatre, is supported by creative team members Deb Sivigny (Set Designer), Julie Cray Leong (Costume Designer), Minjoo Kim (Lighting Designer), Kevin Alexander (Sound Designer), and Amy Mihyang Ginther (Dialect Designer). Kate Kilbane is the Production Stage Manager, and Audrey Klosterman is the Assistant Stage Manager. Youri Kim serves as Assistant Director.

