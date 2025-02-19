Imagination Stage's Annual Gala Is March 20 At The Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Imagination Stage will host its 2025 Annual Gala on Thursday, March 20 at the magnificently restored Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC.

This highly-anticipated event will celebrate 10 years of Imagination Stage's nationally-acclaimed Theatre for Change program and will raise funds for its vital youth programs in DC and across the DMV. Sponsorships start at $1,250. Individual tickets are $350 and may be purchased here.

Imagination Stage's Theatre for Change program uses theatre productions and educational workshops to bridge cultural divides and lift up underrepresented voices. It explores complex social justice issues to help build a new generation of compassionate, collaborative children who are capable of changing the world.

The “spring fling” evening starts at 7:00 pm, with a cocktail-style dinner party with hearty and fun fare, overlooking the national mall. At 8:00, guests will be entertained and inspired by Imagination Stage students and by Jordan Leah Embrack and Michael Perrie Jr, the Helen Hayes Award-nominated stars of Imagination Stage's current production, Petite Rouge: A Cajun Red Riding Hood. The Imagine Award–given at each year's gala to someone whose work or advocacy exemplifies service to theatre and to children– will be presented to José Antonio Tijerino. Tijerino is president and CEO of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, a national nonprofit focused on education, workforce, social impact and culture through the lens of leadership.

Imagination Stage's 2025 Gala is chaired by Jessica Springsteen and Joigie Hayes Tolson. Springsteen, a long-time Board member, loves Imagination Stage because “I have seen first hand that Imagination Stage is a place where kids are able to express themselves freely without judgment or worrying about the invisible audience. It is a place for kids to let off steam and try on other hats.” Hayes Tolson supports Imagination Stage because “I love the arts–I'm a cellist–and my mom was a musician and music teacher with DC Public Schools for 40 years. IStage's extensive work with DCPS is so exciting and deepens my level of passion and commitment to their work.”

