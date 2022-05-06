Howard County Arts Council Scholarship Recipients Announced

The Howard County Arts Council has announced the recipients of its 2022 Arts Scholarships. A total of $10,000 in awards was distributed. $1,500 scholarships were awarded to Avery Fahey, Vocal/Musical Theatre, Howard High School; Elizabeth Fischer, Vocal Music/Instrumental, Glenelg High School; and Alisanna Stoddard, Visual Art, Glenelg High School. $1,250 scholarships were presented to Ann Chong, Visual Art, Marriotts Ridge High School; and Daniel Park, Visual Art, Marriotts Ridge High School. $1,000 scholarships went to Joseph Lee, Visual Art, Hammond High School; Michelle Lee, Visual Art, River Hill High School; and Rachel Polon, Visual Art, Wilde Lake High School.

Scholarship funds will be used for enrollment in an accredited college program for a degree in the arts and are sent directly to the registrar or bursar's office of the university chosen by the recipient.

Each applicant was reviewed based on the following criteria as demonstrated in work samples and other application materials submitted: artistic merit, demonstrated understanding of artistic discipline, ability of the student to articulate artistic concepts and influences, commitment to a career in the arts, and a successful record in an academic setting.

The selected students demonstrated incredible skill and passion for their disciplines and a true commitment to the arts and an arts education.

Said HCAC Executive Director Coleen West, "All of us at the Arts Council are proud of the arts programs we have developed for children and teens and we are particularly proud of our scholarship program for high school seniors. By investing in the future of these talented, emerging artists, we are investing in the future of the arts as well. And, if this year's scholarship recipients are any indication, the future looks bright!"

The 2022 Arts Scholarship is made possible through funds raised via the Arts Council's annual fundraiser, the Celebration of the Arts in Howard County. To learn more about Arts Council programs, visit hocoarts.org.