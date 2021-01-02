Heritage Players Announce Casting For LITTLE WOMEN THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

The Heritage Players today announce casting for their upcoming virtual production of LITTLE WOMEN THE BROADWAY MUSICAL. This stunning theatrical event features a Book by Allan Knee, Music by Jason Howland, Lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, and is based on the internationally beloved novel by Louisa May Alcott. It is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

LITTLE WOMEN THE BROADWAY MUSICAL will open online to a limited run in March 2021, and is directed by Tommy Malek, with musical direction by Rachel Sandler. This production stars Alyssa Wellman Houde as Jo March, Katy Stevens as Marmee, Madeline Huss as Meg, Mary Brigham as Beth, and Gretchen Midgley as Amy, with Jordan Sledd as Laurie, Ryan Wagner as Professor Bhaer, Sean Garcia as John Brooke, Jane Margulies Kalbfeld as Aunt March/Mrs. Kirk, and Wayne Ivusich as Mr. Laurence. This show is produced by Stuart Kazanow and the executive board of The Heritage Players, and features production management by Amy Haynes Rapnicki, sound supervision by William K. D'Eugenio, and costume/wig design by Tommy Malek.

This event will mark The Heritage Players first venture into the world of online theatrical production, and they cannot wait to share this gorgeous musical with audiences far and wide.

Tickets for LITTLE WOMEN THE BROADWAY MUSICAL will be available soon at https://www.heritageplayers.com/.