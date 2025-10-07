HAIR to be Presented At Vagabond Players This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The historic Vagabond Players-the nation's oldest continuously operating little theater-will kick off its milestone 110th Season with HAIR, the groundbreaking "American Tribal Love-Rock Musical" with book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado and music by Galt MacDermot. This revolutionary work, which stormed Broadway in 1968 and forever transformed American musical theater, channels the passion, rebellion, and hope of a generation on the brink of change.

Directed by TJ Lukacsina in his Vagabond Players debut, with music direction by Stephen Deininger and choreography by Rikki Howie Lacewell, this bold new production reimagines HAIR for a modern audience while honoring its free-spirited roots. This exciting, revolutionary and theatrical celebration of 1960's counterculture was a rebellion against the establishment, war, and social repression that championed freedom, individuality, sexual liberation, racial equality, AND captured the spirit of a generation in revolt.

Brimming with iconic songs like "Aquarius," "Good Morning Starshine," "Let the Sunshine In," "I Got Life," and "Where Do I Go?", HAIR captures the joy, defiance, and raw emotion of a community daring to question authority and celebrate individuality. More than 50 years later, it still vibrates with an energy and drive that contributed to it being a phenomenon and its messages of peace, equality, and love still ring out as powerfully as ever.

HAIR runs October 17 - November 23, 2025, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. And check out a special "Thursdays on Broadway" performance Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. when all tickets are just $18.