FSU's Department Of Music to Present Choral Concert SOMETHING OLD, SOMETHING NEW

Frostburg State University’s Department of Music will present its choral concert, titled “Something Old, Something New,” on Friday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m. in the Pealer Recital Hall of FSU’s Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center. The FSU Chamber Singers and University Chorale, conducted by Dr. Scott Rieker, director of Choral Activities and Music Education, will present an evening featuring works by Bloch, Pfautsch, FSU alumnus Grant Stryckning and more. Performed without intermission, this concise concert will showcase FSU’s choral ensembles and whet your appetite for the May performance of Orff’s masterwork, Carmina Burana.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors, military, and FSU faculty and staff, and free for students and children. Tickets are available at the University Box Office, Lane University Center 203 (hours M-F 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or by calling 301-687-3137. Tickets may also be purchased online or at the door the evening of the concert. This event will not be livestreamed.

For more information, contact FSU’s Department of Music at 301-687-4109.

Situated in the mountains of Allegany County, Frostburg State University is one of the 12 institutions of the University System of Maryland.

