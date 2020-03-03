FIVE SPOONS Comes to the Happy Theater

Five Spoons comes to Happy Theater on March 5 - 8, at Theatre Project, 45 W. Preston Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.

FIVE SPOONS is a uniquely interactive community building theater piece for adults and children alike. Five miniature stories are creatively told and woven together into a greater story about our personal connection to the world and to each other.

FIVE SPOONS is about openness and compassion, and how much further we each could go to cover that distance between us. We invite audiences to think together of the ways we could connect to each other, to our families, to our land, to our hearts and to the love that we all can find in ourselves to create a true community of open and supportive people.

Tickets:

General Admission - $25

Senior/Artist/Military - $20

Student - $15

March 5 - Pay-What-You-Can





