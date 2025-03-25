Everyman Theatre Unveils THE QUEENS OF BROADWAY Drag Brunch

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Everyman Theatre has announced The Queens of Broadway Drag Brunch, hosted by the sensational drag artist Sunrize with a Z (prominent artist of the NYC nightlife and cabaret scene) on Sunday, June 8, from 11a-1p, in support of Baltimore’s observance of LGBTQ+ Pride Month and running in conjunction with the Theatre’s production of The Mystery of Irma Vep.

Featuring the talents of Stealya Manz (Bearded Beauty of Baltimore) and Venus Fastrada (Baltimore’s Broadway Glamazon), Everyman’s inaugural drag brunch will serve up glitz, glamour, and unforgettable entertainment with a dazzling morning of showstopping performances all while guests feast on brunch favorites catered by The Classic Catering People.

“I’m thrilled to host this event and bring together such incredible local talent,” states Sunrize. “The Queens of Broadway Drag Brunch is not just about entertainment – it's about celebrating the beauty of diverse identities while honoring an art form that is rich in history, steeped in joy, pride, and liberation. I’m excited to partner with organizations like Everyman who share those same values.”

It’s not uncommon for theatres to offer this kind of programming. In fact, theater has played a significant role throughout history by providing a space for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies to come together, share their stories, and find solidarity. It has been instrumental in building a sense of community and belonging, offering support and validation to those who may feel marginalized. Through powerful performances and narratives, theater has helped to amplify LGBTQ+ voices, challenge stereotypes, and create understanding and acceptance.

“The arts are a necessary part of humanity, and organizations like Everyman exist to build community with inclusive storytelling that explores human experiences, evokes emotion, and inspires empathy,” adds Marissa LaRose, Managing Director at Everyman Theatre. “We are proud to offer events like this to complement the powerful and wickedly funny performance of The Mystery of Irma Vep on stage. Playwright Charles Ludlam was brilliant in crafting this play with a requirement for same-gendered casting, giving visibility to cross-gendered performance through a zany melodrama, and shining a subtle light on a marginalized part of humanity as only theatre can do. Adding a drag brunch to our event lineup today is a perfect way to amplify our commitment to this community.”

After the brunch, stick around for a matinee performance of The Mystery of Irma Vep, a laugh-out-loud farce, written by Charles Ludlam – a playwright who was recognized as “one of the most prolific and flamboyant artists in the theater avant-garde” (NY Times,1987) shortly after this play was first written. This groundbreaking work is directed by Joseph W. Ritsch and features Resident Company Members Bruce Nelson (And Then There Were None) and Zack Powell (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?). Witness these two actors playing 8 roles each with 30+ costume changes that move at breakneck speed. This high camp celebration is onstage at Everyman from May 18- June 22. Discounted tickets are available for Drag Brunch attendees.

Drag is an art form that includes many unique styles and many settings. Its goal is to entertain, educate, and to use art to spread joy and positive social change. Drag culture traces back to ancient theatrical traditions. As far back as ancient Greece, Rome, and Elizabethan England (when only men were allowed to perform in stage plays), actors frequently performed in drag and wore costumes traditionally worn by women. Drag became a common component of Vaudeville in America all the way through the early part of the 20th century, but as changing social norms took shape and anti-cross-crossdressing laws and persecution led to drag becoming a private activity that took place in underground clubs, and ballrooms. A notable example of drag’s enduring presence in theater is Ludlam’s, The Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful. The play's licensing requires same-gender identity actors for the two roles to emphasize cross-dressing characters and its camp, farcical drag elements.

The Queens of Broadway Drag Brunch

Sunday, June 8th, 2025

Event Details

· VIP Meet& Greet with Sunrize: 10:30 am

· Drag Brunch Event: 11:00am- 12:30pm

· Main Stage Production: The Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful, 1:00pm

The Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful

Directed by Joseph W. Ritsch

Onstage May 18- June 22

Tickets are on sale now at everymantheatre.org or by contacting the box office at boxoffice@everymantheatre.org or calling 410.752.2208. Standard box office hours are Monday through Friday 12pm-5pm and closed on Saturday and Sunday (unless in production.)

