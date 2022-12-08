Everyman Theatre Receives $2 Million Gift From Local Philanthropists 

Everyman Theatre has announced it has received a $2 million gift from philanthropists Susan W. Flanigan and George A. Roche - the single largest unrestricted gift in Everyman's history. This contribution makes it possible for theatre leadership and the Everyman Board of Directors to strengthen the organization's operations and make strategic investments in these uncertain times.

Across the country, the entire theatre industry continues to slowly emerge from the pandemic and the financial challenges it has caused. Regional theatres are struggling to build audiences back to pre-pandemic levels amidst higher operating costs due to supply chain interruptions, inflation, and workforce changes. Flanigan and Roche recognized these challenges and stepped up with their major contribution as a result. Their gift allows Everyman to focus on its programming and engagement with the community, including a full season of performances, robust education programs, and extended outreach to local audiences.

"Everyman Theatre is an important organization to the downtown area and the greater Baltimore community," shares Roche. "It's important that they thrive and continue to provide quality arts in our city." Flanigan adds, "Everyman Theatre is filled with the finest local actors, directors, and designers who enrich our lives. Theatre has played a major role in our lives, and we want to support it in whatever way we can. We hope others will join us."

Everyman's leadership took the unprecedented opportunity of this gift to make infrastructure investments and create strategies to address the challenges of remaining vital in the current climate. A Sustainability Committee established by the Board will guide the decision-making and investment choices this gift allows, with Everyman's core values of people, community, and excellence at the center.

"This generous gift from Susan and George is a game-changer for Everyman," explains Managing Director Marissa LaRose. "Major supporters like them continually show us the way towards reaching our goals and overcoming obstacles. Recovery from the effect of the pandemic will take several years. Their contribution provides the flexibility to make the investments we need for both stabilization and long-term sustainability of the organization. This gift provides the foundation for Everyman to not only survive but thrive."

Founder and Artistic Director Vincent Lancisi sums it up: "Susan and George took my breath away when they told me about their concern for Everyman and their gift of 2 million dollars. This means so much to an organization like Everyman Theatre. They have given us a foundation with which to overcome the pandemic and seismic shifts in our industry. Their care and support is huge and makes all the difference."

Everyman Theatre provides transformative experiences through professional theatre that are welcoming, relevant, and affordable to everyone. Founded in 1990 by Vincent M. Lancisi and featuring a Resident Company of artists, the theatre centers the core values of people, community, and excellence by creating an environment where individuals are valued and important; cultivating an inclusive community that reflects the diversity of the greater Baltimore region and values compelling stories, engagement with others, and lifelong learning; and working to ensure that excellence drives every aspect of the organization. The theatre is committed to engaging, inspiring and transforming artists, audiences, and communities through theatre of the highest artistic standards and embodying the promise of its name, Everyman Theatre. Everyman Theatre is a proud member of the Bromo Tower Arts and Entertainment District, the Market Center Merchants Association, Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, and the Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance. Lancisi partners with Managing Director Marissa LaRose in leading the organization.

Everyman Theatre stands in solidarity with Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, and AAPI communities and is committed to an equitable, diverse, and inclusive atmosphere at every level of our organization. To learn more, visit our website at https://link.zixcentral.com/u/ce2d4d11/CqMsWyN37RGCSw6J9e_1Kg?u=https%3A%2F%2Feverymantheatre.org%2Fabout-us%2Feveryman-c-a-r-e-s%2F.