Everyman Theatre Partners With Nexus-Woodbourne To Launch Arts Program For Baltimore Youth

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Everyman Theatre has launched a new partnership with Nexus-Woodbourne Family Healing to provide a creative and therapeutic outlet for Baltimore youth. Through a weeklong initiative titled My Story, Well Told, young people receiving care at Nexus' historic Baltimore campus developed original monologues and scenes based on their personal experiences—culminating in a powerful performance for staff, board members, and special guests.

“It was my first time doing anything like this, and I jumped right in,” said student participant Darius P. “When the performance was over, I was like, ‘Wow, I really just did that, that's crazy.’ I'm proud of myself.”

Led by Everyman’s Director of Education Joseph W. Ritsch, Resident Company Member Megan Anderson, and teaching artist Tarshai Peterson, the workshop included ensemble building, writing exercises, and acting techniques focused on voice, movement, and stage presence. Mental health therapist Samantha Cornelius praised the experience as “incredibly beneficial” for participants’ healing journeys.

“Our campus is still abuzz from this amazing event,” said Nexus-Woodbourne Executive Director Bryon Fracchia. “I am really looking forward to expanding our partnership!”

Everyman Theatre, based in Baltimore’s Bromo Arts District, offers professional training programs alongside its acclaimed Equity productions. The company is committed to amplifying empathy and unlocking the transformative power of storytelling. Nexus-Woodbourne Family Healing, a branch of the national Nexus Family Healing organization, provides residential and community-based mental health services to youth and families across five states.

To learn more about Everyman Theatre’s community engagement programs, visit everymantheatre.org. To learn more about Nexus-Woodbourne, visit nexusfamilyhealing.org.