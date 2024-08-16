Everyman Theatre Introduces New Initiatives Including 'Pay What You Choose' Expansion

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Everyman Theatre will present an array of new initiatives for its upcoming 2024/2025 Season designed to enhance the theatergoing experience for patrons. These new initiatives reflect Everyman Theatre's dedication to making theatre welcoming, relevant, and affordable to everyone, while continuing its mission of delivering transformative experiences to the Baltimore community.

“These changes are a result of recognizing how audience’s needs and desires have evolved and adding comforts, access, and options to the patron experience,” says Marissa LaRose, Managing Director. “We know it can be a challenge to enjoy a night out during the

week, park downtown, and dine before a show and we are excited that each of these new initiatives provide options and comfort for patrons to have the best possible time at Everyman. Additionally, we are thrilled to expand access with new programming and by

doubling their Pay-What-You-Choose seating to ensure Everyman is for everyone.

Initiatives Include:

Earlier curtain times for performances in alignment with emerging theatergoing trends, the desire to be home early, and inspired by similar changes recently made by some Broadway theatres and The National Theater in London, Everyman’s upcoming season will feature

a performance schedule that has earlier curtain times. All regular-scheduled matinee performances will now begin at 1:00 PM, and evening performances will begin at 7:00 PM.

Expansion of their “Pay What You Choose” (PWYC) program Everyman’s Pay What You Choose (PWYC) program, first introduced in 2022, enables patrons to purchase tickets at a price of their choosing, starting as low as $1 for in-person purchases or $5 online.

This season, the program will double the number seats available – from 8 to 16 seats for every performance– allowing the price-sensitive consumer the ability to enjoy live theatre. In addition, Everyman will continue to offer a special “Pay-What-You-Choose

Performance” during each show’s final dress rehearsal, with the entire 250-seat main stage theatre available as General Admission.

(Dates listed at https://everymantheatre.org/plays-events/events/pay-what-you-choose/)

In total, this equates to more than 4,200 pay-what-you-choose seats for the entire season. This program is part of a broader group of accessibility initiatives, including

Childcare Matinees, Theatre Night for Teens, and student discounts.

New food service options

Through a new collaboration with The Classic Catering People, you can also pre-order a meal that is delivered and ready for you upon arrival. Part of their “Classic to Go” service, a new curated menu specifically for Everyman, named “Theatrical Tastes,” is curated to provide you with a freshly prepared meal prior to the show. All orders will be delivered directly to the theatre ready to be picked up when you arrive. With this new partnership, Everyman, and The Classic Catering People are curating an evening of culinary and theatrical delight. Everyman’s lobby is always open 90 minutes before performance times to allow patrons a comfortable space to relax and enjoy their time before the show begins. Patrons are welcome to stop by Lexington Market or one of the many nearby restaurants in the area and enjoy a meal on their mezzanine.

Parking discounts and new transportation options

Everyman has also forged a new partnership with Freedom Car, Baltimore’s high-trust car service, providing convenient transportation options for guests. For a flat rate of $15 per person each way, arts enthusiasts can board the shuttle at Greenspring Station

and The Village of Cross Keys, ensuring a seamless journey directly to and from Everyman Theatre. This collaboration aims to enhance the cultural experience for theatergoers by providing safe, hassle-free transportation for those who prefer not to drive. For

those who prefer to drive their own vehicles, Everyman will continue to recommend its patrons park at the affordable Baltimore Grand Garage located just one block from the theatre. New this year, Everyman subscribers also have an opportunity to secure a discount! Perfect for full-season subscribers, if you purchase a 6-show parking pack in advance through Everyman Theatre you will save 10%.

Expanded programming

This past July, Everyman introduced a new event that had never been done before in its mainstage theatre: a cabaret! Baltimore, Broadway, and Beyond, headlined by resident company member Felicia Curry, highlighted not only the incredible talent that Baltimore attracts to this area but proved Everyman’s ability to continually transform its space to introduce new forms of art and entertainment.

Beginning this Fall, their space will be utilized in different ways again when Everyman presents a new play-reading series in its building. This series will highlight new plays by local writers, providing a platform for new works to be heard and discussed. And

in October, following the success of last year’s inaugural event, the theatre will host its newly reimagined gala,

A Night for Baltimore. This special evening will celebrate the spirit and resilience of our city, featuring a special concert with Baltimore’s own Tracie Thoms, a special post-show dance party with A-Man the DJ, and food and drink all to benefit community initiatives, and education programs.

Subscriptions are currently available for sale, including the popular Flex Subscription Package which gives patrons the greatest flexibility in attending. Single- and group tickets will be available beginning in August.



