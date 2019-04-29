Dundalk Community Theatre Presents MAMMA MIA!

Dundalk Community Theatre ends its season with a Broadway blockbuster musical. MAMMA MIA!, based on the music of ABBA, will be performed from May 10 - 19th. Adult tickets are $25, Senior tickets are $22 and Children tickets are $17.

What young girl doesn't want her father at her wedding? So when Sophie finds her mother's diary, she discovers there are three possible men who could be her father. She secretly invites all three to return to the exotic Greek island they last visited 20 year ago, in a quest to discover which one is her father. At the same time her unsuspecting mother has invited her friends to come and reminisce before the wedding. The non-stop laughs and exhilarating dance numbers ensue through the hits of ABBA including: "Super Trouper," "Dancing Queen," "Knowing Me, Knowing You," "Take a Chance on Me," "Thank You for the Music," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes It All," and "SOS".

Show times are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday - May 10 - 19th, in the John E. Ravekes Theatre, K Building. For tickets and information, call 443-840-2787. Patrons requiring special accommodations are urged to notify the Box Office at least two weeks in advance. The CCBC Box Office is open between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Online ticketing is available at www.ccbcmd.edu/performingarts/dct.html

The Cast: Elisabeth Johnson (Sophie), Lizzie Detar (Ali), Hunter Lubawski (Lisa), Rachel Weir (Tanya), Andrea Wildason (Rosie), Tatiana Dalton (Donna), Shane Lowry (Sky), Alex DeVito (Pepper), Connor Kiss (Eddie), Greg Dohmeier (Harry), Roger Schulman (Bill), Edward J. Peters (Sam), Scott Babus (Father Alexandrios), and ensemble members Jillian Arnold, Olivia Aubele, Angela Boeren, Libby Burgess, Nick Brogan, Ava Correlli, Jamie Doggett, Katie Gardner, Mark Johnson, Allison Naglieri, Evan Neufeld, Max Nzone, Kate Price and Dorian Smith. The production team includes: John Desmone (Director), Nathan Scavilla (Musical Director), Gary Dieter (Choreographer), and Marc W. Smith (Scenic/Lighting/Sound Designer/ Technical Director).





