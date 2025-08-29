DOUBT A PARABLE Comes to The Cumberland Theatre Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Cumberland Theatre will continue their 37th season with the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play Doubt. The show will play for seven performances with a preview performance on September 4th and the official opening on September 5th.

Set in 1964 at St. Nicholas Church School in the Bronx, the highly traditional and inflexible Sister Aloysius Beauvier becomes suspicious of the charming, progressive Father Flynn's intentions with a student. Sister Aloysius is unwavering in her belief of Father Flynn's wrongdoings, but for those around her the babble of lies and truths and questions and secrets lead them only to a place of doubt. Shanley's gripping play leaves audiences full of questions even until the last four chilling words.

Originally staged off-Broadway at the Manhattan Theatre Club on November 23, 2004, the production transferred to the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway in March 2005. It was revived on Broadway in 2024 and starred Amy Ryn and Liev Schreiber. In 2008, the play was adapted as a feature film titled Doubt. It starred Meryl Streep as Sister Aloysius and Philip Seymour Hoffman as Father Flynn and was nominated for several Academy Awards.

The show is being directed by Nicole Mattis, who has previously directed the CT productions of A Few Good Men and August: Osage County. The cast stars Bill Dennison (last seen in The Shark is Broken) as Father Flynn and Julie Herber (last seen in August: Osage County) as Sister Aloysius. The show also features Brenna Peerbolt (last seen in The Taming of the Shrew) as Sister James and Zoie Collins (making her CT debut) as Mrs. Muller.

The design team includes Kimberli Rowley (scenic and prop design), Joel Hoover (scenic decoration), Rhett Wolford (lighting design), Wendy Snow Walker (costume design) and Jaiden Courrier (sound design). Trevor McCabe is serving as the stage manager.

Doubt runs September 4th - 14th with Friday and Saturday performances at 8:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. A special preview performance will be held on Thursday, September 4th at 8:00 pm.