DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL! Comes to Maryland Ensemble Theatre

Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET)’s FUN Company has announced its upcoming production of Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive The Bus! The Musical! Audiences follow Pigeon as the Bus Driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers (gasp!) late, maybe that wily bird CAN do something. Written by Mo Willems, the creator of the #1 New York Times best-selling, and award-winning "Pigeon" picture books, and featuring music by Deborah Wicks La Puma (Elephant & Piggie's We Are in a Play!), this innovative mix of songs, and feathers, is sure to get everyone's wings flapping.

From Julie Herber, Director: “We are excited to be bringing another delightful Mo Willems story to life for our family audiences. The show brings the beloved characters from Mo Willems' books to life in a way that captivates children through song, dance and puppetry, while offering clever moments that adults will appreciate too. With its energetic performances, vibrant design, and a timeless message about the importance of saying 'no' when needed, we hope to create lasting memories for families to enjoy together.”

In addition to performances of Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive The Bus! The Musical!, MET will host Elephant & Piggie storytimes, the first two Satudays of the run, between performances. Storytimes are open to the public, and MET will be collecting donations to support further programming.

The Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive The Bus! The Musical! cast features MET Ensemble Members Jeremy Myers (Pigeon), Mallorie Stern (Bus Driver), Jennifer Pagano (Hot Dog Vendor, Business Man, Duckling, Airplane), Joseph Waeyaert (2nd Pigeon, Duckling, Bus Engine, Bus, Bus Driver’s Mom, Puppy), and Karli Cole (Little Old Lady, Duckling). They are joined by Alex Ramos (City Worker, Passenger Teen, Duckling).

Behind the scenes, the Production Team includes MET Ensemble Members, Julie Herber (Director/Choreographer), along with Sam White (Stage Manager), Ashley Federico (Lighting Designer), Rachel Smith (Costume Designer), Olivia Pietanza (Props Designer), and Cody James (Technical Director). They are joined by Laura van Duzer (Music Director), and Rhett Wolford (Set Designer).

