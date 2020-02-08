DOGFIGHT Comes to Spotlighters Theatre

DOGFIGHT by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul (Music and Lyrics) and Peter Duchan (Book) comes to Spotlighters March 20-April 12.

The musical is based on the Warner Bros. film and screenplay by Bob Comfort, directed by Michael Blum, in collaboration with Baltimore Design School for costumes and set design.

Dogfight tells the story of three young Marines, who, on the eve of their deployment to Southeast Asia, indulge in a night of debauchery that includes playing a cruel joke on unsuspecting women. In the rowdy process, PFC Eddie Birdlace meets awkward and idealistic Rose Fenny, who survives the insults to teach Eddie about the power of compassion.

The haunting, beautiful score and the heartbreaking plot, set against the tapestry of events of the 1960s, take audiences on a memorable theatrical journey through the horrors of war and a woman's realization of her worth as a human being.

Topic Tuesday: Tue, Feb 25, 2020 7:00pm

A Discussion with our Dramaturge, Director and select cast members about the theme, content, and plot of the show. A FREE EVENT

Opening Night Reception: Fri, Mar 20, 2020Join the cast & director following the performance

Ten Spot Thursday: Thur, Mar 26, 2020All Tickets just $10.00

NEW! Saturday Matinee: Sat, Apr 4, 2020 at 2:00pm

A new offering - catch an afternoon performance and then have dinner in historic Mt Vernon!



Talk Back w/ Cast & Director: Sun, Apr 5, 2020

Immediately following performance





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You