Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cumberland Theatre Original Play Series to Kick Off This Month

This year, three plays were chosen for a reading: Waiting for Fair by F.J. Hartland, Women of a Certain Age by Steve Duprey and Poolside by Chad Marriott.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Cumberland Theatre Original Play Series to Kick Off This Month

The Cumberland Theatre will once again hold a New Play Reading Series throughout the season. The series will feature original plays that have not yet been formally produced. Submissions are accepted from all over the country; however, a special emphasis is placed on playwrights who reside in the state of Maryland. The series kicks off on March 22nd.

The plays submitted are read and evaluated by a selection committee. Selected plays receive an informal reading held at the theatre for a live audience. The playwright may attend to hear audience feedback or the session will be recorded for their use as they adapt and refine their work.

This year, three plays were chosen for a reading: Waiting for Fair by F.J. Hartland, Women of a Certain Age by Steve Duprey and Poolside by Chad Marriott. This year's play selection committee consisted of Steve Cairns, Heather Wallen and Barry Weinberg.

The first reading will be held this Wednesday, March 22nd and will feature Waiting for Fair by F.J. Hartland. The play skids along on the cusp of farce, two couples and a single man and woman trade rapid-fire dialogue and staccato phrases that clearly define their relationships and similar viewpoints while ostensibly focusing on whether the single friends, whom one of the others set up, will or won't have sex, and then what happens to the pair and among the group after they do.

"At first it seems that clever is all the play will be," said committee member Weinberg. "But soon we realize that those early scenes are effective set-ups for everything that comes later as the characters, in differing pairings and settings, get fleshed-out, and the humor develops into huge laughs that had my wife alarmed."

The theatre began the reading series in 2019 with the play Good Morning, Miss America which went on to have an Off-Broadway production and is currently being developed into a feature film. "It is exciting to be a small part of the process of developing a new work," said Artistic Director Kimberli Rowley. "Every theatrical journey starts somewhere and we are excited to see where these plays end up and how they evolve, knowing that CT was a stop along the way."

The reading is free for the public to attend and will begin promptly at 7:00 pm. The lobby bar will be open for refreshment. All readings are held at the theatre at 101 North Johnson Street.




Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Hippodrome Theatre Photo
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Hippodrome Theatre
What did our critic think of TO KILL A MOCKING BIRD at Hippodrome Theatre? Chances are, if you're a product of the American education system, you read Harper Lee's 1960 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, in high school or college. And if you didn't, you've likely seen the 1962 film of the same name featuring Gregory Peck in perhaps his most famed role, lawyer and bastion of decency, Atticus Finch. The plot involving Atticus and his children, Scout and Jem, is in some ways, quite 'straightforward.' Atticus is asked to represent Tom Robinson, a black man falsely accused of raping a white woman. It's deep South, Alabama, 1934. It's not going to end well. However, it's what happens along the way, and afterwards, that makes this novel so worth reading, and this play, so worth watching.
Howard Community Colleges Dance Concert Features Students, Faculty, and Guest Artists Photo
Howard Community College's Dance Concert Features Students, Faculty, and Guest Artists
The Howard Community College's (HCC) dance program will present “Dance Company,” an annual dance concert in The Rouse Company Foundation Studio Theatre, March 30 - April 1, 2023.
Browse Baltimore Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds Photo
Browse Baltimore Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds
BroadwayWorld's Classifieds, the largest theater-industry job and listing resource on the web, is now going global! You can now submit and search for jobs/listings by region - including Baltimore!
Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre Begins Registration For 2023 Summer Theatre Camp Photo
Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre Begins Registration For 2023 Summer Theatre Camp
Registration has begun at The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre for its 2023 Summer Theatre Camp which will begin on July 17th.

More Hot Stories For You


Registration Open for Spring Arts Classes at the Howard County Center for the ArtsRegistration Open for Spring Arts Classes at the Howard County Center for the Arts
March 15, 2023

Registration has begun for Howard County Arts Council's (HCAC) spring educational programs at the Howard County Center for the Arts in Ellicott City. HCAC offers classes and workshops for lifelong learners from kindergarten through adult.
Howard County Arts Council Offers Employment and Volunteer Opportunities Through Summer Camp in 2023Howard County Arts Council Offers Employment and Volunteer Opportunities Through Summer Camp in 2023
March 15, 2023

The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) is currently accepting applications for Camp Counselors (paid) and Camp Volunteers (unpaid) for its 2023 Visual and Performing Arts Summer Camps.
Howard Community College's Dance Concert Features Students, Faculty, and Guest ArtistsHoward Community College's Dance Concert Features Students, Faculty, and Guest Artists
March 15, 2023

The Howard Community College's (HCC) dance program will present “Dance Company,” an annual dance concert in The Rouse Company Foundation Studio Theatre, March 30 - April 1, 2023.
Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre Begins Registration For 2023 Summer Theatre CampWay Off Broadway Dinner Theatre Begins Registration For 2023 Summer Theatre Camp
March 13, 2023

Registration has begun at The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre for its 2023 Summer Theatre Camp which will begin on July 17th.
Stillpointe Theater Presents NEVERMORE This SpringStillpointe Theater Presents NEVERMORE This Spring
March 8, 2023

Stillpointe is celebrating our Spooktacular 13th season, and I wanted to reach out and personally invite you to come and enjoy a haunting evening where stories become real as you follow Edgar Allen Poe through his life and loves.
share