Cirque Du Soleil To Return To Baltimore For The First Time Since 2019 With 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE

Cirque du Soleil will return to Baltimore for the first time since 2019 with a highly-exclusive engagement of 'Twas the Night Before. This holiday themed show inspired by the joy of giving and the wonder of the season has something for everyone in the family to enjoy. Whether you are a child of 5, 50, or 95 years old, you are sure to be wowed by incredible acrobatics and a heart-warming story.

TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE BY Cirque du Soleil

'Twas the Night Before is Cirque du Soleil's first holiday show, based on the classic poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas" by Clement Clarke Moore. Memorable lines from this cherished classic inspired Cirque du Soleil's story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays. A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, 'Twas the Night Before features thrilling acrobatics performed by a cast of 26 artists sailing from all over the world, lovable characters, and a soundtrack including holiday favorites re-invented by Cirque du Soleil.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for 'Twas the Night Before by Cirque du Soleil are now available online to Cirque Club members through July 9, 2023. Cirque Club membership is free and benefits include access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind the scenes information. To join, go to www.cirqueclub.com. Tickets for the general public will be available starting July 10, 2023 at www.cirquedusoleil.com/twas-the-night-before.

FUN FACTS

Makeup and Hair: The show requires 25 pots of glitter and 60 cans of color hair spray to be used curing the show's run. 340 make-up brushes are used every night, and each artist will apply their makeup using between 11 to 24 different products.

Costumes: 52 different costumes are used in the show, including eight reindeer costumes. These require 125 different fabrics and materials, and 2,000 sequins per costume.

Props and Stage Design: The show requires 12,200 linear feet of garland. The recycled and reused artificial snow used occupies a volume equal of 5,000 cubic feet, or five large dump trucks.

Baltimore is one of only seven cities to get this exclusive show: Charm City is one of only several exclusive engagements of 'Twas the Night Before in 2023: other cities include New York, Minneapolis, Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Louis, and Phoenix.

Cirque du Soleil ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. In addition to producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Company brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms, such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to positively impact people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. Since its creation in 1984, more than 378 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from 80 different nationalities.

For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, visit www.cirquedusoleilentertainmentgroup.com

